Last week’s Parade section of the newspaper had an article about the show MASH turning 50 years old. Everyone seems forever young on the show until the article mentions that Alan Alda, who played Hawkeye, is now 86, and Jamie Farr, who played Klinger, is now 88. Both Alda and Farr served in the military in South Korea for a time, but their tours of duty were after the 1953 cease fire.
McLean County had its share of servicemen and women who served in Korea, both during and after the war. Less than six months after the cease fire, a letter was sent to the McLean County News from A/2c Clifton C. Logsdon of Calhoun, who was serving in the 67th Motor Vehicle Squadron, part of the 67th Tactical Reconnaissance Wing (a branch of the 5th Air Force) in Korea. It was printed in the March 4, 1954, edition of the NEWS. The letter read:
“To the people of Kentucky:
“I am writing this letter from the bottom of my heart, the way things actually are in Korea, not the way people of the U.S.A. think maybe they are.
“I have been in Korea 2 1/2 months and I have already seen men, women and children nearly frozen to death from the lack of food and clothing, not to consider the little things in life that we of the U.S.A. don’t think we can live without. ‘Toys’ — Since I arrived in Korea I have seen approximately 8 to 10 thousand children; not over a hundred of them have toys of any kind, where our children have everything to play with and everything to eat and wear.
“So when they have a drive to collect up clothing and toys, please give all you can. Don’t throw them in the garbage can or burn them; these poor children can use them.
“I know what you have in mind to say. Why do they fight all (the) time? Why—I can tell you. Why to the hell am I over here away from my wife and sons. I sure as hell didn’t volunteer for it. I came because Uncle Sam said you are going to keep them from coming to the United States and tearing up our country like they have done over here. That is why they are fighting to save their homes and land and not have to live under a leader who takes every thing they raise or make.
“So please, when they have a drive for Korean orphans, give generously.”
I know that those of you who have seen a lot of episodes of MASH will recall that some of those episodes dealt with the local orphanage, and helping those children. I am sure A/2c Logsdon never forgot about the Korean children, or what all he experienced in Korea during his tour there — any more than the other U.S. veterans who served in Korea around that time did.
I thank them all for what they endured — for us and for the people of South Korea.
This coming Monday, Sept. 19, will be our next quarterly program at the museum. Ron Coleman will be speaking about primitive living between the years 1750 and 1800. We plan to start promptly at 6 p.m. (outside, behind the museum annex), so that Mr. Coleman can get in some demonstrations before we lose daylight. We’ll then move inside the museum to look at displays, have a question and answer session, and then we’ll end with some snacks. Everyone is invited to attend and bring a friend or two. For any questions about the program, please call us at the number below.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday —the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Museum is at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead.
