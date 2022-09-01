Here is some of what was happening around McLean County in the year 1932, as reported in the Owensboro newspapers:
Jan. 18 — “Flood waters, which have been threatening for several days in the Green River section, this morning had reached high stages at various points. Green River, which has been rising rapidly for nearly a week, reached a stage of 38 feet this morning at Rumsey Locks. Flood stage there is 34 feet. Although water is spreading out over the lowlands in that vicinity, it has not entered the lower part of Rumsey, and it is expected that a rise of two more feet will be necessary before residents will be forced to seek higher ground.
“Back water from the Pond River on Sunday was reported to be five miles wide in the Island section. The river was still rising today. The Livermore road was closed to traffic near Pettit at noon Sunday. The Livermore bus was forced to cease operation. A record rainfall occurred during the last week, when the total last night reached 5 inches for the week.”
March 12 — “A county achievement test was sponsored by County Supt. J.W. Dillehay on March 7 at Beech Grove school. Twenty-six students took the test: 10 from Beech Grove; seven from Elba; three from Congleton; two from Hardin; one from Riverdale; two from Brick; and one from Glover. Commencement for the eighth-grade graduates will be held at the Beech Grove High School auditorium at 7:30 p.m. March 17.”
March 23 — “The windstorm of Monday night did damage in two McLean county communities. In the Buel neighborhood, two barns on the Gus Johnson farm were blown down, and in the Glenville section an outbuilding was blown down and a stable damaged on the Homer Johnson farm. On the John Tucker farm in the Glenville section, an outbuilding was blown off its foundation.”
April 17 — “The Livermore high and graded schools, Island graded school and the following rural schools: Little Grove, Hillside, Ridge, Nalley, Reeves, Briarfield, Buck Creek, Dug Hill, Liberty, Fairview and Basin will give a May Day program at the Livermore High School on Monday morning, May 2. A parade of about 225 Blue Ribbon children will be at 9 a.m.
“The program will include choruses, May pole dance, addresses, crowning of the May queen and awarding of Blue Ribbons. Miss Marion Atherton, of the freshman class, was elected May queen. The public is cordially invited.”
Dec. 14 — “The McLean County basketball tournament held in the Sacramento gymnasium was won by Sacramento. In the first game the Calhoun Bulldogs defeated Beech Grove 45-12. In the second game, between the Sacramento Blue Jays and Livermore, the Jays won by the score of 41-13. The final game was won over Calhoun by Sacramento, 44-17. Large and enthusiastic crowds were in attendance.
“After the game between Calhoun and Sacramento, Supt. J.W. Dillehay presented the trophy to the Sacramento team, and the judges selected the following all-county tournament players: Martin and Bibb, forwards, of Sacramento; Miller, center, Sacramento; Dossett, guard, Sacramento; and Beeler, guard, Calhoun.”
Remember to save the date at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, for our next quarterly program. Ron Coleman will be speaking about primitive living between the years 1750 and 1800, and the presentation will be held outside for the first 45 minutes or so, and then we’ll be moving inside the museum to look at displays, have a question-and-answer session, and we’ll end with some snacks. Everyone is invited to come and bring a friend or two.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Museum is at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!`
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.