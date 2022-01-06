With unusual weather still being the case here — especially those record high temps — that keeps the possibility of more tornadic activity, locally, on some of our minds. This is especially so since at least two more tornadoes touched down on New Year’s Day, in Hopkinsville and Bowling Green.
I was curious to see the history of tornadoes in this area of Kentucky. After some searching, this was the recent storm/tornadic activity I found for McLean County, which I’m sure many of you will recall, since it wasn’t so long ago.
On June 4, 1993, what was labeled a severe storm, packing tornado-force winds — later called one of the worst storms in modern history — destroyed buildings and downed trees and power lines, knocking power out around the county for days. Hardest hit were the Beech Grove, Pack and Livermore communities. The Bethel Baptist Church in Beech Grove was destroyed. Damage was estimated in the millions but, thankfully, injuries were minimal. The Sheriff’s Department received over 200 reports of property damage following the storm. Although there were no confirmed reports of tornadoes in the county, the amount of damage in certain areas was confirmation enough for some people.
On November 14, 1993, another “severe storm” struck the area. This time the Calhoun area was hardest hit when buildings, trees and vehicles were damaged in the Sunday storm. The most severe damage took place at Abrasion Control Systems on Kentucky 81, just north of Calhoun. The main shop of the business, which had been built just five years before, was totally destroyed. Parts of the metal building were blown up to 400 yards away. Although the National Weather Service could not confirm a tornado, many residents in the county were convinced that’s what had hit the area. Many farmers in the area lost barns and tool sheds. Downed trees blocked some roads and driveways and snapped power lines. Utility company crews were out in force that Sunday and Monday to restore power to areas cut off by the storm.
An F2 tornado went through Calhoun on January 23, 2002, causing one million dollars in damage, but no loss of life. Per the NEWS, “The tornado that swept through the north end of the city damaged at least 18 homes, 10 businesses and knocked down utility poles, trees and limbs, causing the area to be without power and phone service.” Some businesses mentioned in the NEWS were Dickens Antenna and Satellite, which was destroyed; the St. Sebastian Pre-school and garage, which were extensively damaged; and the Calhoun Cemetery, which was “ravaged,” with 300 to 350 stones overturned, and 50 trees uprooted. The city’s war memorial, which had stood at the cemetery entrance for many years, “was blown over and crushed by the strong winds.”
Per the Red Cross, 53 homes suffered some type of damage from the Wednesday night storm. The county was informed the area hadn’t suffered enough damage to qualify for FEMA funds. The City of Calhoun had installed a storm siren the previous year, to provide a warning of such tornadoes, but it did not sound the night the tornado came through, as the National Weather Service issued no tornado warnings that night.
My key takeaway with the warnings is that a tornado warning is only issued by the National Weather Service when a tornado has been spotted — and only then is a storm siren sounded. When you hear a siren, take shelter, but if something about a storm doesn’t sound right — as was the case in the 2002 tornado — many residents went ahead and sheltered, and it quite possibly saved them from injury, or saved their lives.
The Treasure House is having a Clothing Bag Sale this month; fill up one of their baggies with clothing, and it costs just $5. Come in and get some warm clothing! The Book Sale continues this month, as well.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call the museum prior to visiting, to ensure we’re open. During inclement weather, if the schools are closed, we are closed, as well. We are at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033. I wish everyone a safe week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.