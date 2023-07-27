This past week I heard from a few readers about recent articles.
Jerry Abney wrote in about the band that played for Owensboro businessmen that toured Calhoun one day in 1923. He said the part about the band was interesting, because Miss Annie Ankerman had told him, when he was a boy delivering her daily paper, that she had played in the Calhoun City Band. We have a couple of pictures of that band in the museum, dated 1918, and Annie is in the pictures with her trumpet. I’m sure they sounded great. Sure wish we had a city or county band now.
The businessmen’s tour of Calhoun included a visit to the then-new Calhoun High School. The article included two photos, and Don Bryant contacted me about the new high school, saying that it didn’t look like the one he had attended. I let him know that although that high school building was built in 1923, it burned down about 1930, and another high school was built; therefore, that’s why it looked different than the CHS that so many people who attended it remember. Many years later that building was razed, and what is now Calhoun Elementary School was built.
Reference the many contests that used to be offered at the county fairs of old, Judy Rightmyer wrote in to say that her grandmother, Mrs. Mary Lena Bryant Nall, won a cow bell in the cow calling contest one year. I thought that was a fitting prize for the winner. Someone had a cute idea there!
Thanks for writing in, everyone. If anyone has a question, please email me at secretary@mcleancountykymuseum.org.
Please remember to come in and visit the Treasure House next door, and shop for your treasure. All proceeds from sales at the Treasure House come to the museum to help cover our overhead.
Work is now being done on the exterior front of the Treasure House, but it remains open for business on regular operating days. We are also expecting the museum and the Treasure House to be painted at the end of this week, provided the weather cooperates.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come in for a free tour, do some family research, or just shop at the Treasure House. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun — right beside the Treasure House — and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
