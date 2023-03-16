Last week, on the evening of March 6, Alan Bivens came out and spoke at the Museum. He is the Camp Calhoun Chaplain for the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, and he spoke on Chaplains in the Civil War.
There were 3,500 military chaplains during that war that served both God and their fellow servicemen, as well. The chaplains became more important as the war dragged on, and so many men lost their lives. In addition to their regular chaplain duties, because chaplains were literate, and many of the servicemen were not, the chaplains could write letters for the soldiers to mail home to their families (and also let families know if someone was injured or had died), and when a letter would arrive for a soldier, the chaplain could read the letter to him.
We learned about some different chaplains, and their time during the war, and Alan had different display items that he showed us, including a rifle from the Civil War period, which was found in Daviess County, as well as a hymnal and Bible from the same time frame, and the different types of bullets used during that time. The Union used bullets that were shaped more like the bullets of today, however, they were hollow; whereas the Confederates used bullets that were shaped like a small ball.
Of course Alan spoke on more than I have covered here, and it was a very interesting presentation. I made notes of things I’d like to look up about the Civil War, because in school most of us learned just the basics about it.
Alan also mentioned a member of the Sons of the Union, Derrick Lindow, who has just written a book on the Civil War, which will be out soon. The book is titled, “We Shall Conquer or Die: Partisan Warfare in 1862 Western Kentucky,” and can be ordered directly from the publisher. You can find it at savasbeatie.com, and then click on “Books,” and on the dropdown click on “Coming Soon!”
Please save the date for our next presentation, which will be Monday, June 12 at 6 p.m. Our presenter will be Eddie Price, who will speak on Ohio River Heritage (boats, floods and dams). He will also touch on the Green River. He has written several books, and will have some books for sale after his presentation.
The Treasure House’s half-off winter clothing sale goes through tomorrow (Friday), and then their clothing will be swapped out — spring and summer clothing will come out, and winter clothing will be stored. The Treasure House has all their Easter items out for sale.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please bring donation items to the Treasure House only when they are open for business. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
