Well, the Battle of Sacramento reenactments may be coming back. My husband and I attended the first committee meeting, held last week, which was for anyone interested in trying to get the battle started again.
While there were a good number of people in attendance, no one was there that had been in charge of the battle before.
Unfortunately, many of those that started and worked the battle reenactments for years are no longer able, physically, to do so, have moved away, or have passed on.
One hates to reinvent the wheel if people are still around who have expertise of past battle reenactments, so please consider coming to the next meeting, which is scheduled for Monday, April 10 at 7 p.m. at the Sacramento Fire Dept.
Even if you have never been in charge of it, there will still be many volunteers needed, in many different areas, so please come out! This is an event that takes year-round planning. You can also follow the Battle of Sacramento Facebook page for any meeting updates, see the fundraisers that are scheduled, etc.
Being that we are the McLean County History Museum, we definitely want to keep history alive, and the Battle of Sacramento reenactments did just that for 25 years. It was also a great way to teach the youth about the local history during the Civil War.
One paragraph from a 1996 Battle of Sacramento program caught my eye. As part of a welcome to visitors, the Battle of Sacramento Committee included these words: “History is a truth of our past; it is sometimes not our idea of right, but nevertheless it is our past and should be remembered and respected. We cannot change our past, but we can surely improve our present and future.”
The Battle of Sacramento began in 1995 to reenact what had occurred on Dec. 28, 1861. On that date, then-Col. Nathan Bedford Forrest and his Confederate cavalrymen, numbering about 300, were scouting near the town of Sacramento when Forrest was warned, by a local teenage girl, that Union troops were nearby. Forrest and his troops then began an attack on Union Maj. E.H. Murray and his 168 men of the 3rd Kentucky Cavalry, and a battle ensued.
Being greatly outnumbered, the Union troops retreated to Calhoun. This was Forrest’s first battle and first victory of the Civil War. Both units lost troops in the battle, and the Union dead are buried at Camp Calhoun.
In the Research Center at the museum we have many books on the Civil War, including the Civil War in McLean County, and the Boys of Camp Calhoun. There are binders with newspaper articles and information about the Battle of Sac reenactments and programs for the reenactments through the years.
We have most of the Battle of Sac programs; however, we are missing programs for the years 2009, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019. We only need one program from each of those years, so if anyone has a program they would like to donate to the museum, we would appreciate it!
The Treasure House has all their Easter items out for sale, and spring/summer clothing is out, as well. The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please bring donation items to the Treasure House only when they are open for business. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
