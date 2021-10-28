Someone called in to the museum asking about the county post offices.
For some of the offices there is a good history, but for others, just a mention here and there in the newspaper, if that. Thankfully the online ancestry site lists all of the postmasters.
Recall that some post offices were in Daviess County and some in Muhlenberg County when they were established — before McLean County was formed in 1854. Some communities you may not be familiar with, but they were big enough to start a post office at one time.
Crandell/Wrightsburg — The Crandell Post Office was established in 1884, with Eugene A. Broadley as postmaster. In 1886, the name changed to Wrightsburg. The last postmaster was James H. Fallis. The post office was discontinued in 1896.
Sacramento — Crossroads, Social Hill and Sacramento are all names to describe the same community. The post office was established at the settlement of Crossroads in 1852, and was called Social Hill. Sanders H. Eaves was the first postmaster. George L. Helm laid off a town two years later, and John Vickers suggested a new name for the town — Sacramento.
Sacramento incorporated in 1860, and the post office was renamed in 1861. The first postmaster appointed, under the new name, was John M. Eaves. In 2013, this location was converted to a Level 6 (six-hour) Remotely Managed Post Office (RMPO), and falls under the direction of the postmaster at Calhoun.
Worthington/Island — In 1829, William Worthington was appointed postmaster of the Worthington Post Office. The post office was located in his home, which was at the end of what is now known as School Street in Island.
His son-in-law, William Kincheloe, was appointed postmaster in 1836. The Worthington Post Office was moved near Point Pleasant about 1856, and operated there until it was discontinued in 1860.
The last postmaster was Jonathan Eaton. Mail and freight at that time arrived by boat via Humphrey’s Landing (across the Green from Livermore) and Point Pleasant.
In 1873, a post office was established as Island Station. The first postmaster was Levy M. Hathaway. The name was changed to Island in 1882. The post office was converted to a remotely managed one, under the postmaster at Livermore, in 2013.
Mason Creek/Beech Grove — Originally set on the banks of Mason Creek, one half mile from the present site of Beech Grove, the Mason Creek Post Office was established in 1866.
The first postmaster was Phineas Wells, and this post office ran until 1878, when it was moved to what is now Beech Grove, and renamed. Marshal G. Ashby was appointed as postmaster to Mason Creek in 1871, and continued as postmaster after the move to Beech Grove.
He also ran a general store. In 2013 the post office became a remotely managed one, under the direction of the postmaster at Sebree.
Semiway — The Semiway Post Office was established in 1889, with Mollie Bryant as the first postmaster. She served until her death in 1930, when her son, George E. Bryant assumed the position. Four months later, three Cleaton men attempted to break into the post office, which was located in Bryant’s store.
Bryant was said to have fired at one suspect as he made his escape, however, Bryant arrested the other two and took them to the county jail at Calhoun. (And since breaking into a post office is a federal offense, they spent a year in prison.) George Bryant closed his store in the 1930s, and Mrs. Clara Nall was appointed as postmaster in 1936. She operated the post office and a grocery store out of the old Semiway School on Hwy 81 until 1952.
At that time Ludie R. Bennett became postmaster, and the location was moved to just north of the old Semiway School, about a half mile, and on the west side of the highway.
In 1954, the news mentioned that Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Dame had stopped at the Semiway Post Office and mailed some cards for the last cancellation, as the P.O. was being discontinued after several decades of service to that neighborhood. It was closed effective Feb. 28, 1954.
Congleton — Per the Post Office Dept. a post office was established in Congleton in 1887. The first postmaster was John J. Roland. In 1890 he moved to Colorado, and James W. Coleman replaced him.
Although Coleman didn’t serve the entire time, he was reappointed in 1910, and was the last postmaster at Congleton. The post office was discontinued in 1914.
McKinley — This community was located just north of Comer, and the McKinley Post Office was established in 1898 with William T. Smith, Jr. as the first postmaster. Charles P. Bush was the last postmaster, and the post office was discontinued in 1909.
Comer — The Comer Post Office was established in 1892. Dr. William H. Boston was the first postmaster. He served as both a town physician and postmaster until 1904, when he moved to Owensboro.
There was quite a scandal in 1905, when general merchant and recently appointed postmaster, Tom Patterson, eloped with an 18 year-old girl, leaving his wife and three young children. This left Mrs. Patterson in charge of the post office and store.
The last postmaster was William B. Critser. The Comer Post Office was discontinued in 1918. I will continue with the other McLean County post offices next week.
The Museum and Treasure House are usually open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — the museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Due to a volunteer shortage, please call the museum to ensure the Treasure House is open that day. We’re located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033. Come in and see us.
I wish everyone a great week!
