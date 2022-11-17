As often happens, when I go to research one thing, I run across something else interesting. This week was no different, and the following article gives some insight as to how things were in this area, as far as timber and logging go, in the late 1800s.
The article, from the Owensboro Messenger of Nov. 2, 1952, was written by Wallace Ward.
“Log Salvage Operation Goes On At Black Lake”
“Back in the days before the turn of the century all the countryside around Black Lake, near Island, Ky., was covered with a growth of virgin timber. These forests had not known the bite of a woodsman’s axe nor felt the teeth of the cross cut saw.
“Then, it was with the forests like other of our natural resources, they were assumed to be inexhaustible. But the ultimate result of the timbering activities is seen today.
“There is no timber now in McLean County which compares with that of over a half century ago. The timber they cut now would not have been noticed in the day of the intensive cutting of the virgin forests.
“Recently this writer interviewed Henderson K. Kirtley, father of John Kirtley, who is now connected with Texas Gas at Owensboro. He told a story of the timber of the old days that makes the timber of today seem as toothpicks by comparison.
“About a couple of weeks ago A.C. Johnson, (of) Island, was in the Black Lake bottoms. When he came to the lake proper he noticed it was at the lowest level he had ever seen it. Further examination revealed a number of huge white oak logs resting in the sludge at the bottom of the lake. Subsequent examination proved that they were sound and in good condition.
“He came back home and reported what he had found. Being an employee of the Kirtley-Wood Lumber Co., he brought a party to the lake to examine the logs. They confirmed the original finding of Johnson. The logs were marketable if they could be economically recovered from the lake.
“Henderson Kirtley and his son own Black Lake and the bottoms surrounding it. This holding covers 2,167 acres. Their total holdings amount to approximately 4,000 acres.
“The two Kirtleys are partners with Everett Wood and his son Narvel Wood. All but John Kirtley live in Island.
“The Kirtley-Wood outfit is now salvaging the logs with a tread tractor and winch. The process is that of getting loggers’ hooks into the sunken logs and dragging them out on the bank. A blade on the front of the tractor is being used to push the logs to a position where they can be loaded on trucks for removal to the mill. It is located about three miles from Semiway.
“Most of these logs are white oak and are in a perfect state of preservation, even though they have been submerged in the waters of Black Lake for 62 years.
“The average diameter of the logs is 27 inches. Their length ranges all the way from 12 to 32 feet. In cutting they average approximately 400 feet of lumber per log.
“This timber, which is now being salvaged, was cut in the fall of 1889 from a tract of 1,690 acres known as the Grundy Land for a firm known as Frost and Short. It seems that Frost and Short dissolved their partnership in early 1890.
“The winter of 1889 is the only one on record that Green River did not overflow and flood all of the Pond River bottoms and also the bottom land bordering Cypress Creek.
“The normal procedure in logging in that early day of fine timber and low prices was to cut the trees in the fall and drag them into the bottoms. They were then tied together to wait for the winter and spring rises to lift them, permitting them to be pulled out into the current of navigable streams.
“Kirtley at that time was 19 years old and was working at a man’s job of cutting timber for the, then, high wage of 75 cents per day. The day lasted from sunrise to sunset. He was working with a crew of from 18 to 26 men and they were engaged in cutting this shipment for several weeks.
“They got these logs down to Black Lake and rafted them together by placing two inch boards across them and fastening them with wooden pegs. The old logs that have been salvaged have been found to still have parts of the rafting pegs in them. After these rafts were completed they were ready to make the trip from the lake down a float road. This waterway was made by cutting the bushes and timber close to the ground along the course of the stream for a distance of one and a half miles of Cypress Creek.
“Cypress Creek in those days was kept open to permit log traffic in the flooding season. The logs then, normally, floated on down Cypress Creek until they got to Pond River and then on down that river until they reached Green. From that junction they were taken to the mouth of Green River where it empties into the Ohio River. That was the market place for the timber.
“The logs, which are being salvaged now, rested all winter in 1889 in the waters of Black Lake. The high water failed to come up to permit their movement to market. By the time that the high water did come in 1890 the logs were so water soaked and bogged down that they could not be moved with any degree of economy. They continued to water soak and ultimately wound up on the bottom of Black Lake where they have stayed for the past 62 years.
“The next endeavor to get cut timber out of the area was the construction of a three and one half mile tram road which used cars with flanged wheels.
“This road was built by first cutting a swath through the dense growth of timber in the bottoms and then setting up a sawmill. The mill cut timber into boards two inches thick by the width of the log and laid them down side by side in a solid floor for the entire three and a half miles. Then they cut oak timbers into boards which measured two by four inches and nailed them to the floor of the tram road to make the tracks for the cars. This venture was successful and in about two and a half years they moved the timber to market.
“This timber, at the time it was cut, was worth from 60 to 80 cents per hundred board feet delivered to the market. The same logs being salvaged today will bring approximately $11.50.”
It has now been 70 years since these logs were salvaged. With the price of wood jumping so much in the past few years, one can only imagine how much they would be worth in today’s market!
