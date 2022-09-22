Last week Sylvia O’Reilly, a founder and longtime volunteer of the museum, passed away. Our sincere condolences go out to Sylvia’s family and friends. She will be missed.
On Monday evening, we had our quarterly program, and the weather cooperated and it was a really nice evening. Ron Coleman, a member of the American Mountain Men Association, spoke about Primitive Living from the years 1750-1800.
We began the evening out behind the museum, where a primitive tent was set up, and everyone sat and heard about primitive living and watched as Mr. Coleman demonstrated how to start a fire.
He then showed us his smoothbore rifle — a primitive shotgun — and how it is loaded, and he fired it (using blanks). This brought cheers from nearby neighbors who were sitting on their porch.
Mr. Coleman then demonstrated the art of throwing knives and tomahawks at a target. At this point those of us observing were offered the opportunity to throw a tomahawk or two, and three gentlemen took advantage of that: David Scott, Dr. Wilhite and Tim Sheppard—brave souls to have us critique them with each throw, but it was all in fun, and they did just fine.
Shortly thereafter we moved inside the museum where Mr. Coleman explained the different items he had on display, and then a short question-and-answer session followed.
It was a very interesting and informative presentation, and I would definitely recommend that if anyone gets the opportunity to see Mr. Coleman give this presentation again, to please check it out.
Following the program we had snacks, and it was a great time of fellowship, as always. Our thanks to everyone that came out to the museum, and to Mr. Coleman for giving a great presentation!
We hope you will save the date and plan to come out for our next quarterly program, which will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. Eldon Eaton has been doing a lot of researching, and will give a presentation on the history of Livermore’s Oak Hill Cemetery. As always, everyone is invited to attend and bring a friend or two.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033. I wish everyone a great week ahead.
