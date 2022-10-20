Euleen Rector Rickard was a founding member of the McLean County History Museum and Regional Family Research Center, holding all officer positions at one time or another, including President and Curator. Euleen was also the museum’s biggest cheerleader. She passed away last year, but this October 26 would have been Euleen’s 100th birthday, and I could not let the day pass without mention. Last week, as I researched through the Rickard binders in the Research Center, located in the Alvin and Euleen Rector Rickard Annex, I came across a binder titled “Memories from Euleen.” I felt it was timely and appropriate to include some of Euleen’s writings and stories from that compilation in this and future articles, as she had such a great love of McLean County.
The following is one of her writings, “McLean County History,” dated May 12, 2001.
“In 2000, when I began working with the museum, Virginia Davis was involved with much of the gathering of history and genealogy. One day, as she and I were talking, she expressed regret that no one had ever written a history of McLean County — that it was one of six counties without a published history.
“At that time I had been working with Hubert Mattingly on the history of Sacramento High School basketball and had just read his writing, ‘The Early History of McLean County: Old Fort Vienna and Calhoun.’ It was a history of the county from its beginning until 1900, and was written in 1947 for partial fulfillment of requirements for history at what was then Western Kentucky State Teachers College, now Western Kentucky University.
“Hubert gave a copy to the museum and gave permission to use it for research or any way that would benefit the museum. Through the years he had intended to write a complete history for the county, but said he never could find the time for research.
“From Hubert’s writing I found that the history of McLean County was greatly influenced by the Green River. Helen Bartter Crocker wrote, ‘Green river was born in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains and flows west, then north for about 370 miles, until it reaches the Ohio, 197 miles above its confluence with the Mississippi. The river has the greatest color, the greatest depth for its width and got its name from the color which is determined by its depth.’
“The area of what is now the Rumsey/Calhoun portion of Green River, earlier was known as Long Falls. These long shallow falls provided a ford where the river could easily be crossed by wading. They were eliminated when the dam was built in 1834.
“There is unconfirmed tradition that a John Hays raised a crop of corn at ‘Long Falls’ in the summer of 1776. There is documentation that the first settlement of McLean County was in 1784 when John Rowan left the Falls of the Ohio (near Louisville) with about five families, came down the Ohio and up the Green River with the intention of settling at Long Falls on land that he had bought before he left Pennsylvania. He was given a bad title to the land, so the Rowan family left and settled in Bardstown, where he was a lawyer, judge, U.S. Senator and is famous as the master of ‘My Old Kentucky Home.’
“The 1780s brought great migrations from Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia. Revolutionary War veterans came to the area when they were awarded 200 acres of all unclaimed land south and west of the Green River. After Kentucky became a state, the settlers who had cleared and fenced two acres and had grown a crop of corn before July 1798 could purchase 200 acres for only four dollars an acre.
“Other families who came to the area included Henry Rhoads, who laid out a town at Long Falls in 1784 that he called Rhoadsville. About the same time John Hanley appeared, acting as an agent for the Dorsey family of Maryland. With the uncertainty of land titles, there was a suit between Hanley and Rhoads, with Hanley winning. He became the leader of the town and changed its name to Fort Vienna. Someone wrote that he named it for Vienna, Austria, and ‘would have named the river Blue Danube but its green color kept him from so doing.’
“In 1852, John Calhoon was given a charter for a new town that was given the name Calhoon. Since that time, the name Calhoon has remained. At some point in time the spelling changed from Calhoon to Calhoun, but no one seems to know when.
“Calhoon was the area’s leading politician and promoted the founding of the county. McLean County was formed when the legislature deemed that a trip by citizens, to and from the county seats, should be no farther than a day’s journey by horseback.
“A portion of Daviess County on the north, a portion of Muhlenberg south of the Green River and a small portion of Ohio County on the east became effective as the new county in May 1854. The name McLean was in honor of a distinguished Judge and Congressman Alney McLean of Muhlenberg County, who had died in 1841.”
I will continue with Euleen’s story next week. Happy heavenly birthday to Euleen — 100 years — on Oct. 26.
Last week I mentioned a lady from Michigan I’m communicating with that is researching Isaac Rickard. I was able to find some info on him back to his great-grandfather and texted that info to her. And my thanks to Joan Rickard Huff (Euleen’s daughter), who emailed me a link to an online tree for the Rickards that Norman Ray Rickard had put together. This same Norman Rickard also put together a book on the Rickards, which is where I found the info to text to the lady doing the research. The family’s original name was Reichert, and they emigrated from Germany to the U.S.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (and closed most holidays) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Museum is at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.