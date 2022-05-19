Please note that there will be a Memorial Day Observance by VFW Post 5415 at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30 at the Calhoun Cemetery. Everyone is invited. This has been a tradition for many years now by the VFW, and we hope it continues for many years to come.
With Memorial Day being less than two weeks away, I am reminded that this county has had a large number of veterans that have passed on, as well as many that died during one of the many wars our country has fought in.
Some of these veterans, such as Col. Ben Johnson, are not familiar to many McLean Countians because so much time has elapsed since their deaths, but they were well known during their lives.
Following is Col. Johnson’s obituary from the March 12, 1891 Twice-A-Week Messenger: “A Good Man Gone. Col. Ben Johnson Departs This Life at a Ripe Old Age—A Noted Landmark Removed.”
“The Calhoon Courier says: Col. Ben Johnson, one of the most prominent citizens of McLean county, died at his home about four miles east of Calhoon on the 25th ult. He was born in Daviess county April 25, 1817 and was therefore 74 years of age at the time of his death. Being of Irish and Scotch extraction he possessed many valuable traits of character for which those races are particularly noted. In 1830 he was appointed by the President a cadet to the West Point Military Academy, but his father was opposed to his going and he went to Augusta College, Ohio, instead. In 1849 he was elected to the Legislature from Ohio county, and subsequently moved to Arkansas, serving a term in the Legislature of that State in 1857. He took an active part as an officer and soldier in the late war, and at its close was elected surveyor of McLean county, and was successfully re-elected as long as he would hold the office. He united with the General Baptist church early in life and has lived the life of a devout Christian.”
Such interesting lives that many people lived so many years ago — statesman, military officer, landowner, farmer, surveyor, husband, father and Christian—Col. Johnson was all that and more. Let us remember all those that served our country and have now passed on.
Come by and check out the museum. We’ll be happy to show you around. The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays—the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead.
