As our own McLean County Fair just ended on July 8, after a 3-day run, I thought I’d look up some info on previous county fairs. The furthest back that I could find mention of a fair in historical newspapers was the 1877 McLean County Fair.
The Messenger and Examiner of Oct. 31, 1877 had a couple of “McLean Notes” which I found interesting: “’The good that men do lives after them,’ for ready tributes to the genuine hospitality of the McLean people during their late fair continue to reach us, and find confirmation in our own recollections of many and highly appreciated manifestations of it.” And then there was this one: “The sweet little Sunday school scholars attending the McLean fair from Henderson and Daviess are not yet forgotten. Calhoon ears still echo with the plaintive sound of those meek voices, which exclaimed in the silent watches of the night, ‘Bring up the liquor,’ or words to that effect.”
The same newspaper had this to report the following year on Oct. 30, 1878: “The weather of Tuesday last, which was the first day of the McLean Fair was so gloomy and disagreeable as to make the attendance small. But nature smiled under an autumn sun during the rest of the week, and nothing else was needed to make the Fair a success. The attendance increased constantly until it reached large numbers on Saturday. The display of stock was excellent, and the awards were highly satisfactory. Delegations from Muhlenberg, Ohio, Hopkins and others parts of the State with a large attendance from Daviess, showed evident appreciation of this excellent Fair, which was made doubly enjoyable by the genuine hospitality of the McLean people.
“The social events of the week will also be happily remembered, for Calhoon summoned the beauty and chivalry of McLean and the surrounding counties, to a delightful hop at the Grigsby House, on Thursday evening, and to another on the steamer Evansville, at the invitation of her accommodating officers on Saturday evening, which was concluded at the Grigsby House, as the throng soon proved too great for the cabin of the steamer.”
Another special mention from the 1878 fair was for the Most Handsome Man. “There were men of all varieties at the Calhoon fair from McLean and the surrounding counties, but the ladies who were appointed to decide who was the most popular and handsome man said no to every name that was presented. When it was discovered that they meant Joe Noe, everybody was satisfied, and the County Attorney of McLean was covered with blushes and blue ribbon.”
Five years later a “special correspondence” was sent in from Calhoon on Oct. 21, 1883: “Yesterday closed the 16th annual fair of the McLean County Fair Company.” The first two days had “very inclement weather,” but Saturday’s weather turned out nicely. “The exhibits of stock were good, and conceded to be above the average exhibits at this place. It is very evident that the McLean fair is getting better every year.” The first day of the fair saw only about 400 people in attendance, which was far below the average for a first day crowd. The second day had about the same number of people, but with the weather “clear and pleasant” on the third day, the attendance jumped to about 2,500. A sampling of premiums that were awarded in 1883, 140 years ago, included: “Quilt, worsted patchwork, Mrs. S.R. Jackson, $3; Best oil painting, Miss Alice Atherton, $2; Best water-color painting, Miss Oma Johnson, $2; Vinegar, best one gallon, John W. Ellis, $2; Two pounds best butter, Mrs. S.M. McCown, $2; Wine, best grape, Mrs. Chas Stuart, Daviess county, $2; Wine, best blackberry, one quart, Mrs. S.M. McCown, $2; Chickens, best pair, G.T. Ayer, $2; Best one-half bushel white corn, David Cunningham, $2; (Tobacco) Five pounds best shipping-leaf, product of ’83, W.P. Leachman, $10; (Ag Implements) Best sod plow, Moseley brothers, $5; Mare colt, G.W. Gates, $5; (Saddle Horses) Stallion, under one year old, Wm Tanner, McLean, $5.
Here were some interesting “Fair Notes,” written by Fernander May, found in the same newspaper that gave us the above information on the 1883 Fair: “Save a few ‘plain drunks,’ good order reigned supreme. Of the 121 premiums awarded, 61 of them went to Daviess county. Eldred Crabtree, of Daviess, carried away all the blue strings in the cattle rings.
“The Madisonville cornet band furnished the music for the fair. ‘Twas not as bad as Huntley’s at Owensboro. Your scribe is under lasting obligations to Col. J.A. Munday, of Owensboro, for valuable assistance in writing up the fair news. Some of the Daviess county boys imbibed a little too much ‘bug juice’ and behaved very badly at times, but the officers were equal to the occasion and always succeeded in restoring quiet. Notwithstanding the (Calhoon) Courier says ‘there is not a town within the State where laws are more openly violated than in Calhoon,’ there was as good order maintained during fair week as is in any place on such occasions.”
On Feb. 21, 1925 Calhoun sent in the following article, which I’ve edited for brevity: “’Whoopee,’ McLean county is to have a fair and exposition this fall, if plans now being made by the McLean County Fair association materialize. This fair will have all of the attractions offered at events of this nature, except there will be no horse racing or concessions. Of course, local clubs will be on the grounds, with drinks and sandwiches. The exhibits will cover all classes of home products grown in the county and the prize list is attractive. Feats in athletics will be given prizes as well as exhibits in home economics.
“The site for this fair and exposition will be the large school campus and the grounds where the dark tobacco growers’ house is located. It has been something like 40 years since a fair was held in McLean county, but many of the older citizens still talk of the days when McLean county had some real fairs, with ‘horse racin’ and pink lemonade.”
On Oct. 1, 1925 the newspaper announced that there would be “special prizes” for some special contests, which would “be of interest” at the county fair. “Prizes will be offered for the following specials: Married Ladies’ Potato race; men over 50 years, 40 yard dash; best cow caller; best hog caller, men; best vocal imitator of animals and birds, open to all; largest family, man, wife and children attending fair either day; tallest man and tallest woman; shortest man and shortest woman; fattest man and fattest woman; leanest man and leanest woman; lady teachers’ race; men teachers’ race. All necessary work is being done to make the fair a great event in the history of the county.”
On Oct. 3, 1925 the following article described the fair: “The McLean County Fair and Exposition came to an end tonight after battling with the elements for a crowd and winning handily. It is estimated that 2,000 people from all parts of M’Lean county, some parts of Daviess, Muhlenberg and Webster viewed the display in the booths at the big warehouse of the Dark Tobacco Growers’ association.
“In the guessing contest conducted at the booth of the Owensboro Inquirer, a great amount of interest was aroused. A glass jar containing linotype slugs was one center of attraction. Nearly 1,000 people guessed at the number of letters the slugs contained. Guesses ranged from 12 to more than two hundred million. The exact number was 3,893. The first prize was won by Frances Blancett, of Calhoun; second prize, J.P. Cobb, Rumsey; third prize, Mary Osborne, Calhoun.”
An article printed on Oct. 7, 1925 listed awards given at the fair. Prizes totaling $750 were awarded by the Fair Committee. An exhibit of papers, drawing and other work was entered by the different schools, and there was a pageant for all schoolchildren. “The Sunshine Valley school carried away a number of prizes on the exhibit, and Eureka school, also. Rumsey school won the prize for the best make-up in the pageant, held Friday.” Those winning in the livestock exhibit for horses/mules were: James Blackford, Alvis Young, J.C. Blancett, Vernon Underwood, Stateler Houston and Troy Hill. Winners for turkeys were G.W. Leachman, Mrs. J.W. Bell and L.C. Leachman. The Homemakers’ work, which was exhibited by the Junior Club, had the following winners: Bessie Puyear, Edith Lee, Sue Taylor, Clarice Bell, Etheline King, Wilma Lytle and Bonita Jarvis. Judged by J.W. Muster, Jr., winners in the dog show were H.A. Austin, Lee Puyear, W.O. Tanner, and Pauline Shackelford.
In the tobacco exhibit, winners were Vester Bidwell, Garnett Sands, Robert Howard and Archer Johnson. Winners in the textile department were Mrs. Julia Owens, Mrs. Stiles Owens, Mrs. Fannie Evans, Miss Hytie Bryant, Mrs. M.E. Cook, Miss Katie Johnson and Mrs. Bert VanCleve. In the Oratorical-Declamatory contest, winning boys were Dabney Robertson and Evelyn Taylor; and the winners in the girls’ category were Catherine Salmon and Evelyn Epley. Last, but not least, winners in the exhibit of work that was done in the Calhoun School home economics department were: Polly Smith, Miss Martha Lee Peak, Helen Porter, Mary Julia Atherton, Bertha Galloway, Helen Collins, Mary James Shutt, Irene Goode and Anna Brown.
“The lady teachers’ race was won by Miss Lena Scott of Rumsey, and second prize went to Miss Ethel Smith of Guffie. The man teachers’ race was won by J.O. Cook of Pack school and David Montgomery of Semiway won second place.
While I note that they did not share here who won for the fattest man and woman, best cow caller, Married Ladies’ Potato race, etc., and wonder if some of those categories were even judged, it’s probably for the best.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come in for a free tour, do some family research, or just shop at the Treasure House. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun — right beside the Treasure House— and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
