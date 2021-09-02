This week I dedicate this article to Euleen Rector Rickard, who passed away August 22, 2021, at the age of 98. My husband, Tim Sheppard, and I moved to Island, Kentucky, in January 2018, and I was told about Euleen pretty quickly — told that she was the person to talk to about Island history. By May of that year, we had already connected, and she mailed me paperwork she had typed about who lived where in Island, house by house, as well as where each business was located — as best she could recall it from her youth — and thus began our relationship of emails, calls and the occasional item mailed to one another. Tim and I were fortunate to meet her in person at a quarterly program, held later that year, at the then-separate Regional Family Research Center in Calhoun.
Euleen was so passionate about McLean County history, and especially that of Island, her hometown. At the McLean County History Museum in Calhoun there are so many binders of information that Euleen put together, chock full of stories, photos and information that she compiled for Island, and also for Sacramento, where she and her husband Alvin also lived when their three children were young — prior to moving to Owensboro in the 1950s. She also worked tirelessly on other binders and files. She wanted to ensure we had information on everyone in the regional area who had served in the military in our Military Section. And I’m sure her hand was involved in many things at the museum that I’ll never know about.
Euleen was one of the founders of the McLean County History & Genealogy Museum 21 years ago, before there was a physical building for the museum. She served as the first secretary at that time — her husband Alvin Rickard served as a director — and she was one of two volunteers that received and filed all of the genealogy information that was brought in, as word spread about the new museum. She also collected and stored artifacts until there was a physical museum. She wrote the museum article for 10 years and also served as the museum’s first curator.
She said, even with several volunteers, those early days were hard work. The museum building needed a lot of work: a new roof and windows, repaired ceilings, floors worked on, kitchen worked on, a bathroom remodel — which Alvin did — even weeds being pulled outside. She said she and Alvin were outside pulling weeds behind the Treasure House one day, and she accidentally stirred up a hive of some sort of flying insects, which proceeded to chase after them. They ran like crazy to their truck, and raced out of there, while trying to get the windows up before they got stung. They laughed, and Euleen said they were done for the day!
In her weekly museum articles, Euleen reported on the progress of the museum and the many fundraisers of those first years. She also sought information from readers, near and far, on a variety of subjects, to ensure the research center had information covering all things pertaining to McLean County and the surrounding area. When West-Central Kentucky Family Research Association, where Euleen had served as president, donated all of their history and genealogy information to McLean County’s museum, Euleen spent countless days in Owensboro packing up those files to be brought down to Calhoun. That was in January 2011, and the two organizations merged in 2014, making us the McLean County History Museum and Regional Family Research Center.
Euleen would email or call me, saying she had been trying to find an article for years: one was about Orvil Arnold, the 1934 Kentucky State Marbles Champion from Island; another was about a car bombing in Island around 1935. And there was also such bad telephone service in Sacramento at one time that she and Alvin only had phone service between their house and one neighbor; and what a big deal it was when Sacramento got a new phone service put in. Maybe I could write about that sometime, she said. All of those articles and more were found, and she was happy to see them written about, and recall the details about each one.
When Euleen could no longer come to the museum or the research center, due to her health, she hand-picked Anita Austill as her successor as museum curator. Anita and Euleen had many conversations through the years, and Euleen was a great mentor and a great source of information. Euleen had a vision of what the new annex would look like, and after we moved into that new 4,000 square foot annex in January 2020, Anita sent Euleen photos to show the progress, both inside and out, of what was going on in and around the museum. Anita would also visit Euleen at her home to share more about the museum in person. I know they both enjoyed those visits, and Euleen always enjoyed seeing the progress being made.
When the museum had to be closed for a time last year, due to COVID-19, we had to cancel our Grand Opening and all future programs for the year. The Museum Board had voted to dedicate the new annex to Alvin and Euleen Rector Rickard during the Grand Opening, but now what to do? Since she couldn’t make it to the museum for a while, I emailed her a couple of photos showing the dedication sign over the entrance to the annex. She was surprised and honored. Likewise, Anita and I were honored to be at the museum when Euleen was finally able to make it to see the annex for the first and only time. Her daughter and son-in-law, Joan Cheryl and Phil Huff, drove her to museum, which we were grateful for, and it was a pleasure to meet them. That was in November 2020, and the annex had been dedicated on Euleen’s 98th birthday — October 26, 2020. I think there were tears in all of our eyes as she saw the changes in the old part of the museum, and then was shown through the new annex, bearing her and Alvin’s names. She was so proud, and it was something she had worked so very hard for, for so many years!
Euleen was still working for the museum, one could say, as she continued guiding and helping us. She wrote a museum article last year, was always available to take a call and answer a question we had about this or that, and she continued to donate items to the museum, while also providing the history of those items. She was still working on that when she passed.
Yes, as Euleen said about those early days, working with Alvin to get the museum ready, “It was hard work, but we both loved it!” Euleen was definitely a go-getter and an inspiration for all of us at the museum, and we already miss her. The McLean County History Museum and Regional Family Research Center is her legacy. As so many people have commented about her — and it’s true — she was a remarkable woman!
Our next quarterly program is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. Our speaker will be Sue Berry, and her topic is "Finding Skeletons in Your Closet."
