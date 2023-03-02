This coming Monday, March 6, will be our first quarterly program of the year, when Alan Bivens gives a presentation on Chaplains in the Civil War. This is a free event, and open to the public. The program begins at 6 p.m. in the Museum Annex, at 540 Main St., Calhoun. (Due to illness, Spencer and Linda Brewer, who were scheduled to speak, will be unable to give their presentation on flags until a later date.) Snacks will follow the program. For any questions, please call us at 270-499-5033.
This week I’m reprinting a Messenger-Inquirer article from July 29, 1970, which addressed the color of Green River at that time. It was written by Staff Writer Parker Sams.
“Sign of the Time: Green River Changes Color, According to Old-Timers”
“Livermore, Ky. — ’The Green River’s not green anymore.’ Otis Searcy, a Livermore fisherman, who has known the Green River like the back of his hand all of his life, said what is frequently being heard these days up and down this 330-mile tributary of the Ohio River.
“Fishing on the river this year is the worst in 10 years, he and other part-time commercial fishermen are saying. It’s hard to find a full-time fisherman now, they say, who tries to eke out an existence catching catfish, fiddlers, buffaloes and carp in nets and on trot lines.
“’I don’t know why, but the good fish are leaving the river,’ he says. But when he and the others take a guess at the reason, they point to several problems they claim is transforming a once clear, peaceful river with a bounty of fish, to a polluted, commercialized waterway where the fish fear to tread.
“There’s heavy river traffic of barges crowding the river carrying coal to Midwest steam operated electric generating plants. The tows draw a large amount of water as they plow the narrow stream and the waves continually swash against the banks keeping the river muddy and destroying trees and brush along the shore.
“’Copperas’ water (a common term for the acid water drainage from coal mines principally in Muhlenberg County) enters the river by way of polluted streams such as Cypress Creek and Pond River. Films of oil are coming from oil fields or, as some suspect, from boats changing oil midstream and dumping the spent oil in the river.
“Roy C. Coffman runs a bait house at Livermore near the boat ramp. He is 73, has lived in the river valley all of his life and remembers well when the water was clean. ‘I can remember when we used to haul water out of the river to drink,’ he says. ‘In Central City they used to pump the river water for drinking without treating it, and everybody could tell when the river came up because the water got a little muddy.’
“He feels that the barges are muddying up the river and is concerned about pesticides leaching into the river from farm lands. He says his bait business has been good and the small scale fishermen he caters to still take good catches.
“Weekend or sports fishermen and commercial fishermen, though, think in different terms when it comes to what is a good catch. For the Saturday morning outing, four or five fish might be a good catch. Searcy recalls netting about 350 pounds of fish at one time years ago. It was his largest haul. And good catches are necessary if the commercial fisherman is to realize a decent income. They aren’t occurring now.
“Searcy says that he also notices that game fish (which can’t legally be caught commercially) like crappie, bass and bluegill are leaving the river. ‘We see more carp and you have a hard time selling carp.’
“Green River fish is still very much in demand because it is considered by many buyers as being a better tasting and cleaner fish than those from some other rivers.
“J.C. Vandiver of Calhoun, a commercial fisherman who has fished the Green River all of his life, says he is catching less and less fish every year. Vandiver says copperas water, coal washings and the waves from the barges are tearing up or polluting the spawning grounds of the fish. Searcy emphasizes this by saying that you don’t see minnows in abundance on the river anymore.”
This story will conclude in next week’s edition.
The Treasure House has all winter items half off through March 10, so come in and get some deals! All St. Patrick’s Day and Easter items are out for sale. The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please bring donation items to the Treasure House only when they are open for business. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
