What was happening in McLean County in 1922? The following is a sampling:
From June 4: “Calhoun has shown a great deal of speed in the way of acquiring a big new graded and high school. There was no trouble whatever in raising $40,000 among the citizenship for the purchase of the most desirable lot in the little town for the purposes of erecting a fine new school. The White property, with twelve and one-half acres, located in the most desirable part of the town is the site for the new school. The board of education paid $7,500 for the lot.
“Thirty-three citizens donated $500 each for the new building. The remainder of the $32,500 was raised, and citizens promised to come forward with sufficient funds to furnish the new school building with the latest and most improved school furniture when the building is completed. The building will be of rich buff brick, with twelve large rooms, a gymnasium and auditorium that will seat 600 persons. The grade school will be taught in this building, and a high school, likewise. An agriculture experiment station will be established for the benefit of the high school course.
“A splendid athletic field, suitable for holding all athletic meets will be arranged on the fine big lot, which is shaded with magnificent forest trees, giving Calhoun one of the most desirable and attractive school buildings in Western Kentucky. The citizens of Calhoun and McLean County are very proud of their accomplishment in raising in such a short time the needed funds for acquiring the fine school building. They expect to begin work on the building within the next thirty days and have it ready for use when the next school term begins in September.” (That’s amazing to build a school in 2-3 months!)
Muster’s had been in business for decades already, and here is an ad from 1922: “J.W. Muster and Son—Licensed embalmers and funeral directors. Automobile and horse-drawn funeral services. Complete line of metallic and cloth caskets. Prompt service and prices reasonable. Phone 8-J, Calhoun, Ky.”
Farms for sale included this one: “61 ½ acres, all rich productive land, nice dwelling of seven rooms and all necessary outbuildings, and all the improvements are in good repair. This is a good farm and a nice country home, situated within half-mile of Nuckols Station; price $100 per acre on easy terms.” And if that was too much for you, another farm was advertised with “52 acres, good land and good improvements, near the Calhoun pike, $80 per acre.”
“Fine displays of pigs and chickens at McLean County Capital: The McLean County Junior Club Show held at Calhoun was a success from every standpoint. Forty-two pigs raised by McLean County boys and girls and 99 chickens were on display. The pigs were judged by Graddy Sellards, of the experiment station at Lexington, and he expressed himself as being gratified at the keen competition. He stated that the Duroc classes were the best and most uniform that he had ever judged. The poultry show was in all respects as good as the pig show. Thirty-three trios were shown.” The judge was H.R. Jackson. For the pigs, prizes ranged from $5 for 1st place to $1 for 4th; and for breeds of poultry, prizes began at $4 for 1st place on down to $1 for 4th place.
A highlight for Island in early 1922 was that they would soon have electric lights.
“Livermore High School, it is believed, will go down in history as being the first Kentucky high school to install a wireless apparatus. Livermore School has one of the most complete outfits ordered from Westinghouse electric company that is manufactured. The aerial will be erected over the 100-foot building, situated on the outskirts of Livermore, and the receiving and sending station will be placed on the stage in the large school auditorium on the second floor of the building.”
“W.S. Mackey of Sacramento, while in Owensboro shopping, was telling of a remarkable pawpaw tree that has been growing in his yard for about 25 years, and continues to bear fruit. He said the bush was about 8 ½ feet in diameter, about 20 feet high, and about 14 feet from tip to tip, and is bearing this year 135 fruits on three main limbs. Mr. Mackey says this tree came from a seed planted in a flower bed 25 years ago, and hasn’t missed a crop since it began bearing.”
“The Jordan Development company, a Kentucky corporation, has leased 10,000 acres of land in the Beech Grove neighborhood and has contracted with the Wood Oil company to drill a test well on the W.H. Jordon farm, on what is known as the Delaware and Beech Grove Road, three miles north of Beech Grove. Oil has been found in this section at around 150 feet that produces as high as 50 barrels a day when first drilled in, and is still producing at more than three years old.”
“Five tenants on the Shutt farm in the Shutt’s Chapel neighborhood were arrested and taken before the McLean County judge and were fined $2 and fees, amounting to $5.25, making a total sum of $7.25 each, charged with working on Sunday, which was “not necessary or for a charitable purpose.” They confessed guilty, rather than lose the time necessary to defend themselves. All are renters and some had to move the first of the year. Their grocery bills and taxes were past due, families needed clothing and the parents wanted a little Christmas money for the families. They had stripped out some tobacco last week and loaded it on their wagons. Being in high order, it began to heat and get in a condition requiring its removal. They decided to take it to market, and thinking nothing about the offense they were committing in following a common custom, left home Sunday with their tobacco for market and the county judge issued warrants for their arrest.”
Come and shop at the Treasure House. Proceeds from all sales go to help pay the overhead at the museum. While there, come and check out the museum. We’ll be happy to show you around. The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
