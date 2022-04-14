Last week, we had several visitors who toured through the museum.
Even though many of those visitors were from the area, this was their first time visiting the museum. People are always surprised that the museum goes so far back on the property. For those of you that didn’t realize there was a county history museum here or have only ever toured the house up front that started it all, please come by and get a tour of the whole museum and research center, which takes up about 5,000 square feet.
As we approach Easter, I thought I’d check out a previous year, 1969, and see what happened around that time in McLean County. Here are a few things I came across.
The annual Easter Seals Campaigns were still a big thing, and Mrs. Elizabeth McEuen Kerr of Calhoun was named chairman of the 1969 Easter Seal Campaign for McLean, a position she had held since 1947. Contributions “bought” you seals to affix to envelopes, which, when you mailed them showed that you had supported the organization. Donated money was used to provide care and treatment for physically handicapped children throughout the state. (Now, rather than have local campaigns, donations are raised via the mail, and through private insurers and government agencies, as well as with an annual telethon. Last weekend was the 50th such Easter Seals Telethon.)
As still happens today, there were Community Easter Sunrise Services in different areas of the county, where pastors of the various churches would participate together. (I think it’s wonderful whenever the different churches get together like this.)
The Livermore Band Boosters sponsored an Easter Sunday dinner on April 6, serving from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the school cafeteria. Proceeds from the dinner were to be used to send the band to Georgia to participate in a concert.
The James Bethel Gresham American Legion Post sponsored an Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the Post Home on Guffy Road. First prize was to be a girl’s or boy’s bicycle. Other prizes included: The Game of Life, for ages nine to adult; Monopoly; a Diana 120 (film) camera; a new and different type of game—Animal Twister, for kids of all ages; and a game—Babar, for ages four to ten. Some churches, of course, held their own egg hunts.
At the Knobbs Church, “The attendance of 125 (people) broke the record for the Sunday School on Easter morning. Pastor Hillard Foster expressed his enthusiasm by breaking a record over the head of Superintendent Ashton Heltsley. An egg hunt was enjoyed by all, after the worship service, on the church lawn.”
And in the words of Ola Shocklee one week after Easter, not in 1969, but in the 1954 McLean County News, “Now that Easter is over and everyone did such a fine job by attending services Sunday, don’t forget and go to some church this Sunday.”
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays—the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a Happy Easter, and a great week ahead!
