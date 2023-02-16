This week I found myself doing a search for articles from the Calhoon Democrat in the late 1880s, which were sent to the Owensboro newspapers for publication. My search brought up some interesting items that I was not looking for, and I thought I’d share a few of them.
Nov. 3, 1887 Messenger and Examiner — “A McLean County Curiosity:” The Calhoon Democrat says: “Mr. W.H. Jobe of Beech Grove has a stick of wood that has in it two pieces of trace chain. In 1857, just 30 years ago, he had a swing made by putting two chains around a small limb. He grew up to manhood; the chain remained where it was, and the limb kept growing until it enveloped the tiny chain that bound it. A short while ago Mr. Jobe cut the limb from the parent stem that sheltered him in his sports. He says that the children he used to swing upon that limb are now grandfathers and grand-mothers. He will have it neatly dressed and sent to the museum at Louisville.”
May 31, 1888 Messenger and Examiner — “Imprisoned While at Play—The Snap Some Festive Calhoon Gamblers Found Themselves in, and How They Extricated Themselves.” “For some time the upper room of the old Eaves brick, on Ferry street, says the Calhoon Democrat, have been a favorite rendezvous for the boys of a sporting turn of mind. They would hie themselves there and indulge in a lively game of poker or any other game which pleased their fancy. Mrs. Eaves, who resides in Greenville, and who is the owner of the property, was notified of the nice little arrangement the boys had. In reply she gave orders for the windows and doors to be nailed fast and tight.
“Mr. Ray Ambrose, a carpenter, was deputized to carry out Mrs. Eaves’ orders, and he proceeded to do so last Thursday evening. Unfortunately for the boys, they were not aware of the proceeding, and when Mr. Ambrose went about his work, four or five of them were in a second-story room having a quiet game. They discovered Mr. Ambrose’s presence, but were afraid for him to discover them. There was no means of escape without passing out by him, so they remained in the room, maintaining a deathly silence. Mr. Ambrose, after an hour or two of hard labor, had all the doors and the front windows securely fast, when he left for home.
“There the boys were. They had nothing by which they could force open a door, and no other means of escape was afforded except a back window, which, owing to a very deep ravine at the back of the building, was a long, long ways from terra firma. Something had to be done; for old Sol was then sinking to rest behind the Western horizon, and darkness o’er spreading the land. One of the boys espied a rope in the room. By means of this they were able to make their descent into the ravine, where they remained until they had an opportunity of escaping unseen. We understand that the boys are very reticent about the affair, but the joke is out and they are puzzled to know how it got out.”
Nov. 2, 1888 Owensboro Messenger — “Religion in McLean:” The Calhoon Democrat says: “The religious controversy, which has been creating so much excitement in the Beech Grove vicinity, has broken out at Cleopatra, though not between the Catholics and Protestants. There seems to be some misunderstanding between Elder W.H. Gammon, of the General Baptists, and Elder Jeffries, of the Christian church. Elder Jeffries claims that Elder Gammon has agreed to meet him at the Puryear school-house on the third Sunday night in next month to settle the matter.”
I wonder how that meeting of Elders went, and whether or not it bore any relation to a “trip to the woodshed.”
The Treasure House has many nice new items in—some things collectors would be interested in—and many new glass items. They have a lot of nice jigsaw puzzles, too. All frames and framed pictures are for sale at 1/2 off, and you can get a bag of books for $5. St. Patrick’s items are out for sale. The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please bring donation items to the Treasure House only when they are open for business. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
