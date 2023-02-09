Having researched some articles on the Green River in the past, I’ve often wondered what secrets the river holds beneath its surface.
I have written about several tragedies at the former ferry sites in McLean County, but how many incidents have happened that we don’t know about?
One hundred years ago, on Friday, Feb. 2, at 9:30 a.m., William Schiler left his Island home, telling his wife that he was going to the Cypress Creek bottoms, about three miles from Island, duck hunting, and that he would return home within a few hours. When he didn’t return by late Friday afternoon his wife became uneasy and notified the neighbors.
Schiler failed to return during the night, and on Saturday morning a posse of 35-40 men left for the bottoms at Cypress Creek. After searching the woods and bottoms all day Saturday, they could find no trace of the missing man, and the search was to resume early Sunday morning. Heavy rains had caused the creek to overflow the previous two days.
Schiler, who was about 21, was employed at the Slope Coal mine at Island, and was said to be very popular with his fellow workers. He and his wife had two small children.
Search parties spent all of Sunday and Monday, through the woods and on the creeks, looking for Schiler’s body. Several small streams were dragged Monday. “The family of the lost man are of the opinion that he was drowned in Green river, where he told them previous to his departure, he had intended going hunting.”
And yet the following was also reported on that Monday: “Hopes of success had almost been abandoned today, the belief being prevalent now that he was caught in some swift current in some part of the woods on the creek and drowned, his body probably held under brushwood, of which there was a great deal along the creek banks.”
On Wednesday, Feb. 7, the following was reported in the Messenger, “’Phenomena’ the man with the X-ray eyes, is causing much wonderment among the Grand’s patrons by answering questions, finding lost articles, locating missing relatives and giving advice on health and business. Some of his answers have created quite a stir here, particularly when he told brothers of William Schiler, a miner, of Island, Ky., who has been missing for several days, that the lost man had been drowned while out hunting. Phenomena advised the brothers to search a swamp, which he described, with the missing man’s dog, claiming that the lost man would be found in this manner.”
The last mention of Schiler was on Feb. 11, which said that nine days had passed since his “mysterious disappearance,” and that every day since then search parties had been on the lookout for him. It also mentioned that he was going duck hunting on Green River.
No further mention of William Schiler was ever made, that I could find; nothing ever written in the Island News, nothing found on the censuses, or anywhere else. Where was William Schiler’s hometown and what were the names of his wife and children, or even of his brothers? My main confusion came from the fact that Schiler supposedly told his wife he was going to Cypress Creek bottoms, and the first search was done there (and woods and creeks are mentioned), yet half of the newspaper articles said he went hunting on Green River.
So another mystery, and another secret lies somewhere beneath the water’s surface — maybe — whether that be of the river or the creek.
The Treasure House still has all frames and framed pictures for sale at 1/2 off, and you can get a bag of books for $5. Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s items are out for sale. The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please bring donation items to the Treasure House only when they are open for business. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
