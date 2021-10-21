This week I change up a bit and am putting in a letter to the editor from the August 19, 1976 NEWS. The letter is written to the residents of one town, but could easily apply to others. It was written by Royce E. McDaniel, who was serving in Madrid, Spain with the U.S. Air Force.
“To the people of Calhoun: When I ask myself what life has meant, I always answer by saying, ‘I remember once…’ or, ‘I remember when…’; then I realized that life consists mostly of memories.
“I remember my trip to Italy by recalling the old buildings, paintings and chapels, especially Saint Mark’s Cathedral in Venice, which was built in the 11th century. I remember Adana, Turkey and its people who dressed, not only in today’s styles, but also in the styles of years past, which made me realize that every age is unique in its own way. I will remember Madrid, Spain with its beautiful plazas, fountains, statues, old Spanish structures and its age-old tradition of bull fighting.
“When I was pondering over the question, ‘What is life’ I thought of home and what Calhoun has meant to me. I remember driving down Main Street during a warm summer night and seeing the soft street lights partly hidden by the rows of trees and their fresh green leaves. I see people sitting in their yards and on their porches enjoying a peaceful easy way of life. I can almost hear the gentle flowing of the water in Green River and the splashing of the fish as they leap through the fresh moist air.
“I am proud of the fact that Calhoun is growing and expanding. I would love to return to a thriving Calhoun. But now I read in recent issues of the NEWS that certain changes are being made in Calhoun. Calhoun is not a large metropolis and, in my opinion, must preserve its meaning to those who live there.
“I do not want to see Calhoun become just another speck in the rat race of the world, where cities and people lose their meaning and identity. Don’t let Calhoun become a town with just the letters C-A-L-H-O-U-N on its sign. Make the word something to remember.
“Are big business and money going to rule Calhoun, too? It can be different and unique just as other cities and cultures are. A person’s identity is his actions, words, and very soul, and without the soul a person is just an empty shell, even if the mind is still functioning and the blood is still circulating. I now ask, are the traditional and meaningful things of Calhoun being destroyed?
“When I finally again drive down the once beautiful Main Street will I see once meaningful buildings with the souls ripped out? Will I see parking lots flatly and plainly laid out where memorable buildings once stood with proud tradition? Will I see Calhoun or will I see a town without an identity? By all means, Calhoun, progress; but please don’t destroy yourself or you will become ‘just a memory.’ ”
I thought the letter was an interesting one. It’s been 45 years since it was written. So tell me—did Calhoun change, as the writer thought it might?
Tim Sheppard, and I, as well as Anita Austill and her husband Sam represented the McLean County History Museum last Saturday at Calhoun Harvest Day at Myer Creek Park. We enjoyed great weather, and were happy to see a great turn-out of people. We were selling water and telling people about the museum and research center. We thank all those that stopped by the booth, bought water, dropped off donations, and those that wanted to know more about the Museum and Regional Family Research Center!
After Harvest Day we noticed that the signs we’d ordered were installed on the back of both the Treasure House and the museum, and they look great! Now everyone entering from the rear of the property knows exactly where to turn. Thanks to aFORDable Signs for doing a great job!
The Museum and Treasure House are usually open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays—the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., however, the Treasure House will be closed this Friday. We’re located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033. Come in and see us. I wish everyone a great week!
