Our last quarterly program for the year was held Monday night.
The speaker, Eldon Eaton, gave the history of the Oak Hill Cemetery, which is located in Livermore, just north of the intersection of KY-136 and Hwy 431. Following are just a few notes I took from Eldon’s program.
When Oak Hill Cemetery was started, it was not a public cemetery. The first burial there was that of John M. Brown in 1884. John was the son of William A. Brown, the founder of Livermore. Oak Hill was made a public cemetery in 1903. There are about 2,300 people buried in the cemetery, including 400 veterans. In 1917, the Catholic Church bought their cemetery (now known as St. Charles Catholic Church Cemetery), which originally was the southernmost spot of Oak Hill Cemetery. The burial of “a highly respected citizen” of Livermore, John Miller, in 1909 was mentioned in the newspaper, which stated that he was buried in Morton’s Cemetery. It was known as Morton’s due to being owned by Tom Morton at one time. It only later was known as Oak Hill Cemetery. The cemetery has been owned by a total of eight families through the years. One of those families was the Hughart family. J.P. Hughart was “a prominent Livermore resident and head of the undertaking establishment of J.P. Hughart & Sons.” The Hughart & Sons business was later bought out by Muster’s. Some others buried in Oak Hill Cemetery include: Prominent Livermore doctor, George Hillsman, 38, who died of pneumonia in 1902, was buried in nearby Island, per his obituary. The following year, after Oak Hill became a public cemetery, Dr. Hillsman’s widow had the doctor and their infant son removed from the Island Cemetery and re-interred in Oak Hill Cemetery. Per Eldon, this burial was done at night, and the widow met the group at Oak Hill with a lantern. Fielden Searcy was a Union veteran, having served in the Civil War, and per his obituary was said to have been the last surviving member of the company on guard at Ford’s Theater, Washington, at the time Abraham Lincoln was assassinated. Searcy died in 1927.
Lt Col. Ewel E. Eubank, 1913-1963, has written on his headstone at Oak Hill the following, “Honored by presidents, kings, Secretary of War, Generals, Officers, Men and Country.” Per a “Meandering in McLean” article, Ken Ward said of Eubank, “Highly decorated and honored, this McLean countian was one of the most distinguished World War II soldiers in West-Central Kentucky.” Of his many awards, “from the British he received the Distinguished Service Order, signed by King George VI.” And “one award of the Silver Star came from General (George) Patton, not known for easily awarding citations.” When Eubank died unexpectedly, following a short illness at age 49, his mother “received a letter from President John F. Kennedy honoring Ewel’s memory.” The cemetery covers a large area, and Eldon Eaton said the current cost of mowing all of Oak Hill Cemetery is $1,600. Eldon worked for the Hughart Funeral Home in his youth. He recalls that he was paid $10 to dig a grave. Although he doesn’t remember what he was paid to mow Oak Hill, he said that he used a push mower, and he’d start at one end of the cemetery, and by the time he had finished mowing the whole cemetery (being called away now and then to do other tasks, like digging graves), it was time to start at the beginning again. That was certainly some hard work! We appreciate Eldon coming out and speaking, as well as those from around the county who came to the museum to hear him. Refreshments, including platters of sandwiches, chips, sweet tea and an assortment of homemade cookies followed the program, and, as always, a nice time of fellowship was enjoyed by all. We hope you’ll join us for our next program in March, when Mr. and Mrs. Spencer Brewer will give a presentation about flags, and Mrs. Brewer will portray Betsy Ross. It should be an interesting and informative evening.
The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033. The Museum and the Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring donations to the Treasure House only when they are open for business.
The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.