Our speaker for this coming Monday evening, June 12, will be Eddie Price, who will do a presentation on “Ohio River Heritage — Boats, Floods and Dams,” and will also touch on the Green River. Eddie Price has written several books, and he should have some available for sale that evening.
This is also the Annual Membership Meeting, where Museum Board members are selected. The meeting starts at 6 p.m., and only lasts a few minutes, and then we go right into the quarterly program. This is open to the public at no cost. Snacks will be available after the presentation. The location is 540 Main St., Calhoun. For any questions, please call 270-499-5033.
Two weeks ago I reprinted a letter about ice cream suppers. This type of social affair was common decades ago, and the ice cream consumed at these affairs was made with the old hand-cranked ice cream makers. The first such ice cream maker was patented by Nancy Johnson in Philadelphia in 1843 — and was, at that time, known as an ice cream freezer — but the first mention I could find of a local ice cream supper was 50 years later. Sometimes the suppers were held to raise money for a particular need, and sometimes they were just for socializing.
Many of the ice cream suppers offered something in addition to ice cream — a couple being rather unusual. On the evening of Sept. 16, 1893 an ice cream and oyster supper was given at Lemon. And in 1931 this notice was in the paper: “There will be an ice cream and Gypsy tea supper at Shutts Chapel School given by the P.T.A. Saturday, Sept. 26. Good eats, good music, etc. Everybody invited.”
In addition to Shutts Chapel, mentioned above, churches were the setting for many an ice cream supper. Per the Cleopatra News in 1901, “Mrs. Sallie Thomas gave her Sunday school class an ice cream supper Saturday night (June 29). Quite a number were present and nothing was left undone to make all who attended enjoy themselves.” And on June 13, 1903, “A large crowd attended the ice cream supper Saturday at Worthington chapel.”
From 1959, “Mt. Vernon Church will have a social and ice cream supper Friday night, July 24 at the church. All are invited—bring your dish and spoon. Come and fellowship with us.” In 1968 the WSCS held an Ice Cream Supper the evening of July 20, in the basement of the Calhoun Methodist Church. Homemade ice cream was 25 cents, and cake was just 15 cents.
“Mrs. Adrian Peak entertained the Star Class of the Glenville Baptist Church, Thursday night (July 29, 1976) with the annual ice cream supper.” In 1978 “The members of the Stringtown Pentecostal Church met Sept. 18 for a night of fun. The night began with an ice cream supper on the church lawn and then everyone climbed aboard two wagons, driven by Doug Rickard, for a hayride. En route back to the church they stopped at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Doug Rickard for a wiener roast.”
In 1979 the UMYF of the Towers Chapel Methodist Church held an ice cream supper, and in 1981 an ice cream supper was held in the Knobbs church basement, with proceeds going to the Building Fund. In 1989, the youth group of the Sacramento UMC held an outside ice cream supper at the church. They were raising money for a trip to Florida, and their ad said, “Everyone come and join in the fun.”
Schools were also a popular location for ice cream suppers. In 1930 the Eureka Junior Club gave an ice cream and box supper at the school building. The proceeds would be used to send a delegate to Lexington to attend Junior week. That same year an ice cream supper was held at Brooks School, near Calhoun, for the benefit of the school.
On the afternoon of May 30, 1931 an ice cream supper was held on the lawn of the (Calhoun) Methodist parsonage. Served were “home-made ice cream, sherbet, cake and candy.” And that same evening an ice cream supper was held at the Coffman School, and the public was invited to attend.
A barbecue and ice cream supper was held at Reeves School, Saturday, Sept. 26, 1931, and everyone was invited. The following Wednesday night the Knobbs School held an Ice Cream and Fruit Supper. They advertised “a good time for all and everybody is invited.” The night of July 22, 1932 an ice cream supper was held at the Glenville school house for the benefit of the Methodist Church. The Calhoun Orchestra furnished music for the evening.
The Island PTA sponsored an ice cream supper at Island school Sat., Sep 17, 1960. Hamburgers, hot dogs, cakes, pies and homemade ice cream were served. Two ball games were played: one girls’ softball game and a men’s ballgame, and there were pony rides for the kids. In the summer of 1963, the Pee Wee Baseball Club sponsored a Barbecue & Ice cream supper at Beech Grove School.
On July 30, 1966 the Livermore Recreation Center (school playground) sponsored an ice cream supper at the Livermore Playground. The festivities began at 4 p.m. with bicycle races, which were followed by a Babe Ruth baseball game, a Little League game, and men’s and ladies’ softball contests. Serving began at 5:30 p.m. and included homemade ice cream, pies and cakes, hamburgers, hot dogs and soft drinks.
From 1967: “The Band Boosters are giving away a 12-piece set of barrel furniture (value $1,000), donated by the Brothers Furniture Company of Livermore. The furniture will be given away on June 10 at an ice-cream supper at the LHS. The furniture was on display in the window at the Livermore Hardware Co. Four new tires will also be given away at the ice cream supper. All profit from the event will be used to send the band to Canada.”
What a wonderful opportunity that was—to possibly win all of that barrel furniture.
In 1971, “An ice cream supper will be held on Sat., Sept. 4 at the Livermore Ball Park. The supper will be sponsored by the LHS Band Boosters. Homemade pies, cakes, hot dogs, coffee and cokes will be served. Ball games are scheduled for your enjoyment. Come on out and bring the family.”
“The Island P.T.A. and Community Development held their Ice Cream Supper at the Island Ball Diamond on July 9 and 10 (1976). The Ice Cream Supper was a great success for all involved. Their gross income was $2,437.37. This amount will be divided evenly between the P.T.A. and Community Development, which means both groups will receive $1,218.68 with a penny left over.”
And, of course, these ice cream suppers were also held at various other locations. In 1905, “The new Livermore Tennis Club gave an ice-cream supper at Hackett’s hall Saturday night (May 13) and all who attended had a very enjoyable time, regardless of the heavy rain-storm, and the club made a very nice profit.”
The Buel News of June 23, 1910 stated: “There will be a picnic and ice cream supper given by the camp of M. of A at this place one mile east of Buel on the Calhoun and Green Brier road.” (This may have meant to say the Camp of MWA—Modern Woodmen of America.) On Sept. 2, 1922 an ad in the paper announced, “Event of the season—American Legion ice cream supper and dance, Calhoun Grove, tonight.” The 1936 Guffie News announced that an ice cream supper would be given at Leachman’s Woods on July 11, and there would be “music, dancing and various amusements.”
The Sacramento Lions held an old-fashioned ice cream supper in 1970. It was “all you can eat for 50 cents.” The Green River CB Club sponsored an ice cream supper in 1976 at the Armory in Livermore. In the Livia News of 1977, “A large crowd attended the W.O.W. Mutton and ice cream supper at Buck Creek Saturday night (July 23). Everyone enjoyed the supper and the good singing by the Green River Quartet.” (W.O.W. stood for Woodmen of the World.)
In August of 1983 the Sacramento Volunteer Fire Dept. held an ice cream supper at the Fire House. Fire demonstrations were held, and homemade ice cream was 50 cents per cup. All proceeds went to the Fire Dept.
It was common to travel to another town for these ice cream socials. In 1903 several residents of Elba went to Beech Grove for an ice cream supper, and in 1905 “quite a number of people” from Island went to Sacramento for ice cream. When the Livermore Catholic Church held their musicale and ice cream supper in 1916, for the benefit of their new church, the steamer Regina scheduled an excursion from Calhoun to Livermore for those who wished to attend.
Local resident, Clara Ayer, shared this info with me: “My parents, John Settle from Calhoun and Helen Cox from Beech Grove, met at an ice cream supper before 1936, when they married. I believe it was at Guffey. She taught in a one room school (Lick Branch) near there, and boarded with the family of the Guffey store owner. A life-defining event.”
I should say so. So traveling to other towns for these suppers was a great way to meet new people, and in the case of Clara’s parents, find a lifetime partner. I think it’s time we bring these ice cream suppers back.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Treasure House now has its own Facebook page, which you can check out to see items currently for sale. Please bring donation items to the Treasure House only when they are open for business. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead.
