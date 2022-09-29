How many people have heard of the possibility of a pickle factory in McLean County in 1926—or about a tomato canning plant before that? Well, here follows some news about both of these.
Jan. 31, 1926 — “The possibility of either a canning plant or pickle factory being established in Calhoun has aroused much interest throughout McLean county. The movement has been started by the Calhoun Business Men’s Association and was enthusiastically discussed at their last meeting.
“McLean county has already demonstrated that its soil is suitable for both the extensive growing of tomatoes and cucumbers. The movement is being fostered by the best citizens of the town and community and it is believed that some measures will be taken immediately to bring about some of the industries mentioned. Situated on a surfaced road and Green river makes Calhoun an ideal place for this plant.”
Feb. 7, 1926 — “Following up the movement of the possibility of a pickle plant for Calhoun, the Business Men’s Association have secured the services of J.S. Gardner of the State Agriculture college, to come to Calhoun on Feb. 9, to discuss the matter of growing cucumbers. Mr. Gardner is an experienced man along this line and it is expected that a large crowd will be out to hear his lecture. He will talk at the court house Tuesday afternoon. Mr. Gardner was secured by E.P. Tichenor, county agent.”
Feb. 12, 1926 — “J.S. Gardner of the state extension department spoke in Calhoun this week under the auspices of the Calhoun Business Men’s Association. The purpose of having Mr. Gardner here was to stimulate interest in the movement of having a pickle plant or canning factory established in Calhoun.
“Several years ago a tomato company started a plant in Calhoun which proved a failure, but not because of the lack of tomatoes. The farmers signed up and put out their pledged quota, and tomatoes grew in McLean county. They hauled this fine product to Calhoun to the canning factory, but became discouraged when they saw the wagon-loads of red beauties poured out on the ground to melt beneath a summer’s sun. The company supporting the plant went broke and the result was that the tomato growers suffered a great loss, and thousands of bushels of tomatoes rotted on the ground.
“The fact was proven, however, that McLean county soil would grow a fine class of tomatoes. Just what measures will be taken towards the establishing of the industry mentioned is not known yet, but plans will be made at an early date.”
In fact, I could find no further mention of a pickle factory for Calhoun. I was surprised that so much interest had been expressed in such a factory after the demise of the tomato canning factory, which occurred only six short years before. Apparently enough farmers remembered the losses from 1920 only too well. So what happened to the tomato canning factory that year — and how long did it run? You may be surprised. I’ll let you know next week.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and are closed most holidays — the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.