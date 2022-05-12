The Calhoon Progress newspaper was published sometime during the 1870s and 1880s. It was quoted in several editions of the various Owensboro newspapers throughout those years. Following are some of those mentions.
Aug. 2, 1874: The Calhoon Progress publishes the following: “We are reliably informed that a purse of $30,000 is offered by a company in Madisonville, Ky., to any man who will eat thirty partridges in thirty days, eating one each day. The experiment has been tried by several parties of that place, but twenty-two is the highest number reached. It appears singular, but it is said that after a dozen birds have been eaten the sight of one produces the most severe vomiting. The money is on deposit in the bank at Madisonville, and if any gentleman from Calhoon desires to make a trial, the proposition is yet open. If the party fails, he is to forfeit one hundred dollars.”
April 14, 1876: “Mr. A.A. Johnson, living about three miles from this place, has a free-martin—a female calf, twin-born with a bull-calf—that gave birth to a calf recently. Free-martins are said to be wholly barren, and this is probably the first instance of the kind on record. We have heard it said that the Royal Society of England, some years ago offered a reward of £20,000 to any person making proof of such an occurrence. If this be true, Mr. Johnson can take in the little reward, as he can substantiate the fact with unimpeachable proof.
June 21, 1881: “The Calhoon Progress says that St. Sebastian’s, the Catholic church of this place, presented quite an animated appearance on last Sunday morning. The occasion was the presence of the Right Rev. Bishop Wm. McClosky, of this Diocese, who administered the sacrament of Confirmation to 27 children and adult members of this congregation. The coming of the venerable prelate was, of course, anticipated and the preparation for his advent was as complete as the humble means of the congregation would permit. The little church was filled to its utmost capacity, and deep silence and reverential attention prevailed during the entire ceremony. The responses of the children who were to be confirmed, as well as those who received their first Communion, were calm, clear and distinct and showed how well and thoroughly they had been prepared by their beloved pastor, Father Volk.”
Also June 21, 1881: “One day last week near Island Station, this county, Mr. Lawrence Miller and another party succeeded in killing a rattlesnake 9 feet long and 7 ½ inches in diameter at the largest part of its body. His snakeship has been often seen in the vicinity where he was killed, and has been quite a terror in the neighborhood. Fifteen very large rattles were taken from its tail and several were lost.”
Dec. 8, 1882: The Calhoon Progress says: “Quite a number of hands working for Perry Coffman, near Rumsey…went into Rumsey Saturday night and came near taking the town. They got drunk, yelled and fired pistols on the streets, swore and black-guarded at such a rate that it was dangerous for persons to be in their business houses, much less on the streets. One of the citizens, we know, came to Calhoon to get out of danger.”
Feb. 13, 1883: “Calhoon is proud of her college and its flourishing condition. Esq. A.M. Hudson, a McLean county magistrate, is not dead, as reported, but alive and well. The editor of the Calhoon Progress threatens to become a candidate for the Legislature. The Progress asserts that Calhoon has more hotels and saloons than any place of its size, but says there is room yet for a good hotel.”
July 3, 1883: Information: “McLean county has a voting population of 2,100. Calhoon was called Fort Vienna before it became a town. McLean county was organized from the counties of Ohio, Daviess, Henderson and Muhlenberg. McLean county’s population numbers about 10,000. The valuation of property in the county is nearly $1,500,000. The county was organized in 1854. The population of the county has increased nearly 4,500 in thirty years, making 150 annually. The average value of land per acre is $6.31. If the waters of Green river did not overflow the country every year, Rumsey would be the prettiest site for a city in the State.”
Also July 3, 1883: Calhoon Court Notes: “The familiar face of W.T. Owen is seen in the court-room. He meets old friends with a warm welcome and is warmly welcomed by them. Judge Little’s short-hand is as much a mystery to many of the natives as the plain hand-writing was to the American Indians. Tuesday business was rather slim and court adjourned to allow the attorneys fishing time. They all went and enjoyed the fishing hugely.”
July 4, 1883: "Last Monday night a dance was given at the (Calhoun) residence of Judge L.W. Gates in honor of Miss Effie Schrader, of Owensboro, who has been visiting there for the past week. It was well attended by the young people of town and vicinity, and all joined in merrily tripping "the light fantastic toe," while the moments sped by on the silvery wings of fast flying time until the hours of the morning had come. Visitors present were Miss Mattie Robinson, of Bowling Green; Miss Lizzie Belt, of Livermore; Miss Effie Schrader, of Owensboro, and Messrs. S.C. Green and J.H. Cate, of Rumsey; Everett and Arthur Hackett and Geo. S. Priest, of Livermore; Dr. Henry L. Rose, of Evansville. Splendid music was discoursed by the Calhoon string band and all went merry as a marriage bell."
