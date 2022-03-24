Please save the date for our next quarterly presentation, which will be 6 p.m. Monday, June 13.
Sue Berry will be presenting “Finding Skeletons in your Closet.” It sounds like it will be very interesting! Everyone is invited to attend.
In the McLean County News of Jan. 5, 1908, the following was mentioned: “The New Year’s Eve hop given by the young people of Calhoun at the court house Tuesday evening was a pleasant affair. About 12 couples, chaperoned by Mr. J.W. Muster and wife and Mr. Leslie Johnson and wife, attended. Good music and a fine floor contributed to the pleasure of the evening.”
That may have been the last social event held in the courthouse as one week later, on Jan. 8, the McLean County courthouse burned, leaving only the exterior brick walls standing. The cause of the fire was never known for sure. One newspaper article said that a night session of the court adjourned at 10 o’clock, and when the fire was discovered “shortly before midnight” the entire interior was a mass of flames. The morning after the fire Judge T.F. Birkhead convened court at the Calhoon College, and tried several cases.
The building that burned was the second McLean County courthouse. The first courthouse was built when McLean County was formed in 1854, and “was superseded in 1872 by the building that was destroyed” on Jan. 8.
On Jan. 11 the verdict of the grand jury of McLean, after a full investigation of the blaze, was that “the fire was due purely to accidental origin. The blaze started on the first floor in the county clerk’s office, which was closed at 5:20 p.m., before the courthouse was discovered in flames just after midnight. Nobody, so far as the jury was able to find out, was in the county clerk’s office within the time which elapsed between its closing by the clerk till the fire was discovered. Fire was left in the stove in the county clerk’s office and it is supposed the blaze started from this.” Although grand jury “members agreed that the origin of the fire was accidental, there were several who were of the opinion that the building was set on fire.”
On the same day of the grand jury verdict, the vaults in the county clerk’s office and the circuit clerk’s office were opened (having been too hot to open before that). It was found that the records in them were not damaged. Only the most recent records, not in the vaults, were destroyed.
Insurance adjusters were in “Calhoon” Jan. 16, and arranged to pay county authorities the $10,000 insurance on the building. The two-story brick structure was reportedly worth $30,000. “The insurance men are of the opinion that the fire originated from a cigar stump thrown into sawdust in a wooden spittoon.”
On Jan. 17 Judge Birkhead, who had been working with other attorneys to restore (circuit court) records destroyed by the courthouse fire said, “Most of the important records are being restored by substitution. I believe that, when the May term begins, there will not be half a dozen records missing. The attorneys are agreeing like lawyers and gentlemen.”
As for the deed book (in which new deeds were being recorded) being destroyed, “the late deeds will be easily replaced on the record, as they are in existence, it is supposed,” stated Mr. L.P. Tanner, an Owensboro attorney.
Several people with offices in the courthouse lost private property, including Master Commissioner Richard Alexander, who lost his law library and “a fine typewriter.” His loss amounted to $500. All of the county officials sustained losses of private property, all of which were uninsured. In addition, “several lodges used the court room as a place of meeting and they lost many valuable records.”
The Calhoon Star reported the following on Jan. 19: “The partition walls were removed upstairs over Cook and Epley’s barber shop, which will be used as a court room until the new courthouse is built. The county clerk’s office and Judge Drake’s office are now located upstairs in the Turley building, and the circuit clerk and Sheriff’s offices over Howdon’s drugstore, and R. Alexander, the master commissioner, will move in with lawyer J.H. Miller. We do not know where the county attorney’s office will be located. This is certainly a ‘scatterment’ of the county officials.”
Several towns fought to have the new courthouse built in their area of the county, as opposed to rebuilding in Calhoun; however, Calhoun remained the county seat. The courthouse was rebuilt in 1908, and remains our current courthouse.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays—the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week.
