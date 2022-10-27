I continue this week with Euleen Rector Rickard’s writing on “McLean County History,” dated May 12, 2001.
“The new county was hardly started when the Civil War began, and during the early part of the war McLean County was on the dividing line between the Union and Confederate forces. Union General Thomas Crittenden occupied Calhoon with around 10,000 Union soldiers camped in the town. One account is that Crittenden erected a pontoon bridge across the river, and on December 27, 1861, a party of Crittenden’s men crossed the river and were scouting the area of Sacramento, when they were attacked by Colonel Nathan Bedford Forrest’s Texas Cavalry. This is now known as the ‘Battle of Sacramento.’ The Union and Confederate armies fought for control of the river, as both needed the river for transporting supplies.
“After the war McLean County settled into a great period of development with the Green River. Lumber was an important product of the Green River valley land and much of the timber was cut and rafted down the Green to Evansville. Loggers began work early in the spring, loading their tents, provisions and cooking outfits onto wagons that took them to camps where they worked until fall, cutting and sawing logs. The logs would be dragged to the river’s bank by mules, where they waited for spring floods to float them to market. It was hard and dangerous work with illnesses, malaria, pneumonia and many accidental deaths.
“With the major portion of the trees gone, local interest in finishing the lumber came and the town of Livermore was the center for this manufacturing. Companies were formed that made staves, shingles, chairs and railroad ties. Chair companies operated in Livermore until the 1960s.
“My great-grandfather, Reuben Patrick, was a cooper living in the area of Overlook, Indiana, when he heard of the work in Livermore. He built a raft and put his family and all of their belongings on it and rafted down the Ohio and up the Green, where he settled in Livermore and lived and worked the remainder of his life. My dad said he often told of the trip, saying that it was hard. They would travel as far as they could from daybreak until mid-afternoon, then find a spot suitable for tying up to the bank where they would fix a meal and prepare for the next day. I don’t know if they bought provisions on the way or how long it took for the trip.
“Boats of every kind plied the waters of the Green. There were boats for shipping, transportation and carrying the mail, and boats that were photography studios, tin shops and others that offered entertainment.
“From the beginning, agricultural shipping was important to the county and was a big business in the steamboat era. A record of a load that the packet EVANSVILLE was carrying in 1906 listed 100 hogsheads of tobacco, 40 head of cattle, 400 head of hogs, sheep and calves, 50 coops of poultry and 300 cases of eggs.
“The best known of the photographers was H.O. Schroeter, who was known as the ‘Artist of the Emerald Wave.’ He and his family lived on his floating studio that had a parlor, sitting room, dining room, bedrooms, kitchen and artist’s studio. He claimed that his photos did not fade, as he washed them in the mineral-rich Green River water. We have some of the photos made by him and they have weathered the years very well.
“George Ankerman’s floating tin shop had six metal workers and was said to carry materials worth more than $10,000. His specialties were roofs and gutters, but he also made pots and pans for the ladies. When the 1913 flood came, it carried his boat up into Calhoun, and when the water receded he decided to stay. He built a store and home and was land-based for the rest of his life. Just this last week the museum received two paddles and the sign that graced the Ankerman boat. It was bought several years ago at the auction sale of his business. Also, the museum has calendars that he gave away at the store.
“Showboats brought entertainment. One of the best known was the Majestic that produced the melodrama ‘Ten Nights in a Bar Room.’ Edna Ferber described the showboats as ‘the glorious world of unreality’ and wrote that through the productions ‘love triumphed, right conquered, virtue was rewarded and evil punished.’
“One of the favorite passenger trips was to Mammoth Cave. The J.C. Kerr, later named the Chaperon, ran trips from Evansville to the cave every Friday. It was a four-day trip, costing around $15. It was disbanded in the 1920s, and by the 1930s the packets and other boats were gone.
“Ferries were the only means for the crossing of wagons and cars until the bridge at Calhoun/Rumsey was built in 1928 and the one at Livermore was built in 1940-41. The river froze in January and the last of the ice did not leave the river until March, during the building of the Livermore bridge.
“The building of better roads and expansion of railroads brought the demise of a colorful era of boat traffic on the Green; however, the Green River remains special for McLean County.
“The Louisville and Nashville railroad, running north and south with connecting arteries in the south at Central City and at Owensboro in the north, came through the county in 1872.
“In the early 1900s large underground mines at Island brought an influx of miners from Pennsylvania, West Virginia and other states, that by 1912 swelled the population of the town to over 1,000. Railroad spurs were laid to the mines and coal was shipped to markets all over the country. Island was a bustling town of around 600 miners. The large mines were ‘worked out’ by the late 1920s and most miners moved on to coal fields in Illinois and Indiana. Small mines, known as truck-and-wagon mines, operated until the 1950s, with surface mining the last to cease operation.
“McLean County suffered with the entire country during the depression of the 1930s. One bright spot was the discovery of oil in 1937. The wells were mostly on the north side of the river, mainly in and around Livermore. There were a few wells in the Island area and some scattered across the northern part of the county.
“Changes came with the wars of the country. After World War II, the construction of good highways and cars in every household brought the end of passenger trains, the consolidation of schools, the ability to leave the county for jobs, shopping and entertainment.
“Since the chair factories closed in Livermore there has been no major industry in the county except the Charles potato chip factory and the poultry production of today.
“McLean County has been and always will be an agricultural community with fertile land producing much of the area’s crops. It is blessed with a good school system where most of the children excel, and many go on to get higher degrees. The river still plays an important part with barges still plying the waters and festivals and events held on its shores.
“McLean County is a good place to call home!”
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (but will be closed on Veterans Day), from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please note that the Treasure House cannot sell children’s car seats, as they have expiration dates and our insurance company has stated that we cannot sell them. Please only drop off items to the Treasure House when they are open for business. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.