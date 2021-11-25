McLean County High School’s WWII class, along with teacher Mr. Gary Morris, descended on the museum Nov. 16. It had been 21 months since we last had a visit from one of Mr. Morris’ classes and were happy to welcome them to come and research their chosen WWII veteran. Per Mr. Morris, the students will now put together the information for their veteran, and in January the class will visit various cemeteries in the county, where the students will eulogize the veteran they selected and researched. There were 25 students at the museum, and Jennie Seymour, Anita Austill and I assisted them however we could. They also had a chance to check out the artifacts in the annex during their visit. We wish them well in their class!
After the last article on the McLean County Post Offices, I received an email from Eppie Lanham, which read, “The last (Glenville) post office was run by my Uncle Ed Peak, as was recorded. He and his wife, Mary, kept my mother as she grew, due to the death of my grandmother, Eppie, when Mama was only 4 1/2 years (old). I saw Glenville changed its name back and forth with Long Falls Creek, but Mildred Iglehart told me it once had a third name, and I wrote it down (but) somehow misplaced it. Do you know what it was?”
A Wikipedia source mentioned the use of “Lick Skillet” for Glenville, saying it may have borne that nickname for the scarcity of food in the area at one time. I then searched old newspapers and found this article from the Lick Skillet correspondent, dated Apr. 25, 1875, and printed in the Owensboro Examiner that same week. It was addressed to the Editor:
“It seems that the various towns and villages around Owensboro are represented by correspondents in your paper, and Lick Skillet alone omitted. Now this must be the case no longer, and here goes for the first installment.
“We have had a great deal of cold weather. Winter has lingered in the lap of Spring until he has almost froze the old lady out. Last Friday and Saturday nights we had severe freezes — ice formed solidly and compactly — the ground was in the same condition, and as a consequence tobacco plants were to a great extent killed. Apples, peaches, cherries, etc., ditto. Some late apples and peaches may have escaped, but it is doubtful. The wheat crop is improving rapidly, and the prospect at this outlook for “cake” is cheering. Our farmers are busy as bees preparing their grounds for corn and tobacco. Some few have planted corn, but wish now they had waited until this cold spell had passed away. I suppose it is generally understood by all concerned that large crops of all kinds have and will be planted. A larger breadth of wheat was sown last fall than was ever known in Kentucky. To be sure a great deal was “frozen out” and the prospect at one time gloomy, but the few days of sunshine have brought it forward wonderfully. Since the freeze many have resown their tobacco beds.
“Our little village is very pleasantly situated at the head of canoe navigation on Long Fall Creek, and is the center of the finest farming lands in McLean or Daviess counties; and it is notoriously the fact that our vicinity sends the best flavored and finest tobacco sold in your market. Your tobacconists will corroborate this. We have stores, tobacco factories, blacksmith shops, mills, churches and schools, and all the concomitants that pay duty to advanced civilization. The fact is, we are a progressive community. We worship God, educate our children, pay our debts, and take the EXAMINER, and that is something to brag of.
“We have a good lodge of Patrons of Husbandry organized at this place, which is working finely, and it would do your heart good to see the sturdy farmers all pulling so evenly together, and all in a spirit of the kindest brotherly love.
“With kindest wishes for the advancement of your newsy journal, I remain, Very truly Yours, GRANGER.”
They had such a way of writing, years ago! Please save the date for our next quarterly program at the museum, which will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13. Aloma Dew will be our speaker, and her topic will be on “Women’s Suffrage.” Everyone is invited to attend.
The Museum and Treasure House are normally open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. As this is Thanksgiving week, the Treasure House will be closed Friday. Please call the Museum to ensure they are open this Friday, if you plan to visit. We are at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
