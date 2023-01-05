I hope everyone had a nice and safe New Year’s weekend! I now continue with Elizabeth McEuen Kerr’s article, “Calhoun…in the 1960s,” which appeared in the Jan. 15, 1970 edition of the McLean County News.
“The Farm Bureau building destroyed by fire was replaced by a new, attractive one which provides an assembly room available for social recreation purposes for a rental fee.
“A trailer park was opened on Second Street after removing an unsightly old residence.”
“Norman Boggess Chevrolet bought and razed the most-traveled building in Calhoun and replaced it with an addition to their already enlarged garage premises, providing a body repairs shop.
“Ankerman’s Store—above mentioned the most traveled building in town as a barge-mounted, sheet metal business had been to New Orleans five times before the turn of the century. It was later moved to the northern edge of town, enlarged and turned into a hardware-type store out of which a flouring plumbing and sheet metal service operated. Historic as it was, it became a blemish among modern homes and business houses, and never having known a touch of paint and little repair both store and house were razed in the ‘60s.
“The Musters continued to remodel and enlarge their attractive Funeral Home, providing better service to the public.
“Fee Cleaners extended their business with the addition of a self-service dry-cleaning and laundromat service on Third Street.
“A new beauty parlor and barber shop opened on Main Street in the ‘60s and both Brenner’s and Thrifty Furniture Stores opened carpeting shops on Main.
“Late in the year of 1969 the Dollar Store opened and the K & R Plumbing Supplies bought out Phillips’ plumbing shop. Penrod Electric and Plumbing opened in the Tomes building providing additional services for Calhoun and vicinity.
“J.C. Vandiver built a fish tank and provides a service for selling bait for fishermen and fish for fibbers!
“Cox Flower Shop remodeled, enlarged their building and became Cox Flower and Fabric Shop. Austin’s Drapery Shop opened in the McConnell building just off Main.
“Jesse Abney bought out Prentice Smith’s appliance business and sols so many color TV’s one Christmas he won a trip to Italy for himself and wife.
“The Citizens Deposit Bank became computerized and offered new, more efficient services to customers. Their building was enlarged and better parking area provided.
“Sacramento Lumber Company bought Wood’s Lumber Company on Center Street and opened a branch lumber yard there.
“Carl Bachman became an MFA Insurance agent.
“The national TV spotlight was focused on McLean for half an hour in 1963 when the local newspaper and its editor were featured in the ABC program Vanishing Breed: Portrait of a Country Editor. While the national response was favorable, McLean countians had mixed feelings about seeing their affairs and opinions bared to 10,000,000 viewers on national wide television.
“Calhoun, along with the rest of the county, experienced an earthquake in November, 1968.
“Through the combined services of the McLean County Hospital and Health Center, a blood bank is available to the county and immunizations against diseases have improved the health status in the county. Mobile services are brought in periodically for TB, diabetic and other tests for anyone and for dental care to indigent children, in an effort to stamp out disease and decay.
“Fluoride continued to be added to the drinking water as a preventive of tooth decay.
“In the ‘60s all city streets were surfaced, sidewalks improved and a concerted effort made to remove all unsightly buildings, which had been a blemish to the face of the town.
“We had our handicaps and disappointments in the ‘60s: we lost our library and almost lost our blood bank—but a local student gave blood at Bowling Green and McLean County was credited with it in time to save the blood bank.
“Calhoun lost several prominent men who had played a large part in the history of Calhoun. George Ankerman, J.C. Epley, Senator Lee Gibson, Tom Tichenor, Stiles Owens, J.C. Blancett, Harry C. Holder, Sam Brenner, Hugh Herndon and others.
“During a summer storm we also lost many beautiful old maple trees, but through the Calhoun Woman’s Club and city council they were replaced with new ones.
“James Bailey purchased Evans Hardware on Main Street and Dr. J.D. Strange opened the Calhoun Chiropractic Clinic in the building formerly occupied by Dr. Hart.
“This is only a beginning of what happened in the ‘60s. We’ve had our setbacks and disappointments, but measured by the yardstick of size and population and dollars the last decade can be called Calhoun’s Booming Years.
“Calhoun has every right to be proud of its progress. We may never grow much in size or population, but we can make the most of and enjoy what we have.
“If you aren’t proud of your town, you must be a professional grouch or need to see Dr. DeBakey about a heart transplant.”
That all being said, it just goes to show you what a concerted group of like-minded people can do in making positive change for a town.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please bring donation items to the Treasure House only when they are open for business. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
Wishing everyone a great week ahead!
