As I have been sharing articles of the past through this column recently — on Sacramento, Beech Grove and Calhoun — I now turn to Island. The writer is W. E. Daniel, who I think has a great writing style, and who wrote for Owensboro newspapers for many years. This article on Island was from the July 1, 1928 Owensboro Inquirer.
“Green river, placid in repose, flowing evenly between confining banks, its emerald surface moving in gentle undulations when stirred by vagrant breezes, becomes a wanderer and a wastrel beyond its course after rains have poured down the neighboring valleys and through many rivulets raced into the larger streams. It leaps in mad fury to isolate people otherwise in contact and it binds in a watery union regions formerly set apart.
“And that uncontrolled and tumultuous energy of the river is responsible for the name Island, for when a half century and more ago a few settlers sought an advantageous location for the nucleus of a village toward which community interests might converge, they selected a spot that crowns the headland about which on rampage the widened stream sweeps in unbroken expanse, the river rolling restlessly but impotently around it.
“An island when Green river overflowed its banks, the surging waters creeping through lowlands to hem it in, inhabitants of the invaded area finding safety on the heights established there their permanent abode and named it Island, and Island it has remained to this day when 800 people call it home. It is the trading point for the dwellers of a territory many times as large as that included in the original island, a rugged and broken region about three and a half miles square, its contour hardly in conformity with that designation for the terrain is cleft by valleys and is in irregular outline.
“Farming is the chief occupation of the Island people, and agricultural interests are foremost topics of conversation in Island, though the section was, until shorn of the mantle of forest by the woodman’s’ axe a heavily timbered county, and lumbering was one of its earlier and has remained an important factor in its daily life. And underneath it coal veins thread the earth from which during the past 35 years fortunes have been drawn and there are vast beds of the mineral still untouched.
“Island is the home of Dr. O. V. Brown, state senator for McLean and Daviess counties, who wears modestly the toga of his peoples’ confidence, and whose most earnest efforts are expended in serving that he may show his gratitude. While state senator and practicing physician, in which profession he has been actively engaged since his graduation from medical school in 1904, Dr. Brown finds time to manage a group of farms embracing almost 1,000 acres on which he grows large crops of corn, wheat, hay with some tobacco and to look after the feeding of livestock on a big scale. Not busy enough at a large professional practice, he spends some time about the Island Mercantile company’s store, being president of the concern, and keeps his finger on the financial pulse of the county through holding stock in banks in Island, Sacramento and Calhoun.
“Now serving his first term as state senator Dr. Brown is not a novice in the political game, for ten years ago he was McLean county’s representative in the general assembly, and his record as legislator has the unique distinction that until the last session no bill introduced by him had been vetoed by a governor. That Dr. Brown will ask an endorsement of his first service in the senate by election for another four year term is now his intention.
“Reared in Butler county near Rochester, but a resident of Island the past 24 years, Dr. Brown has seen the hamlet grow into a thriving village, and the resources of the region come to be recognized. He has had a part and a leading one, in the quarter century of development, and now in vigorous middle life with a charming family, two daughters in the Bowling Green state normal school and a third at home with the parents, his place in the community is secure. And with all that political prominence has not filled him with vanity nor diverted his major interests from Island.
“Island’s coal industry had its origin in the early nineties (1890s) when B.V. McKinney, an uncle of Dr. Brown and Mike Stanley, came from Butler county to open a mine. It was on Green river not far from Livermore, the product barged to market, but after a short time the operators removed nearer Island and now the Black Diamonds are found in generously paying quantities at different points about the town, mines in close proximity employing more than 300 men, while smaller wagon mines further out supply the needs of their immediate sectors.”
I will conclude this article on Island in next week’s column.
The Treasure House has all frames and all framed pictures for sale at half price, and you can still get a bag of books for $5. Valentine’s Day items are out for sale, as well. The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please bring donation items to the Treasure House only when they are open for business. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
