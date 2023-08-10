On August 31, 1978, 45 years ago this month, an article came out in the NEWS on industry in McLean County. It’s interesting to see the changes since that time, and think about what could have been. Here is “From Green River Chair to ADS and beyond.”
“The past five years have brought many changes to McLean County’s industrial community. Some of the old names—Green River Chair Co., Murphy-Miller—are gone. New ones—Advanced Drainage Systems, Barmet — have been added.
“And the prospect of more to come, some of which could have significant and far-reaching impact, are on the horizon. Big Rivers Electric Corp. of Henderson is considering a site near Livermore for construction of a plant three times the size of the utility’s existing system. Big Delta Minerals, Inc., of Hartford has proposed to construct a loading terminal in Livermore. And in recent weeks representatives from four industries have toured the county looking at sites and facilities.
“The first of the old plants to close was Murphy-Miller Desk Division in July 1975. The company, which opened its doors in Calhoun in November 1966, had employed 40 persons in the production of modular desks, book cases and filing cabinets.
“Green River Chair Co. followed in the spring of 1977. The firm, which was founded in Livermore in 1905 by two men from Troy, Ind., employed 60 persons when it closed its doors. The plant and its 25-acre site off West Third Street were sold to Brothers Furniture Co.
“During the past seven decades the firm went from the production of the ‘double cane seat chair’ to furniture for motels and nursing homes. And it was problems which beset the motel industry that played a major role in the decision to cease production at the family-owned firm.
“The firm had been owned by the Meyer family since it was founded just after the turn of the century by Will Lorch and Karl J. Meyer, who came to Livermore after hearing tales of huge rafts of logs being floated downstream in the area to market. Both men were experienced in chair production. At the time of the plant’s closing, top management and supervisory personnel included second generation brothers, J. Gerth and K.J. (president) and a third generation—J. Stephen, production director.
“A chain of events starting with a fire in February 1967, through the recession of the early 70s to federal Environmental Protection Agency regulations forced the final decision.
“Barmet of Kentucky arrived on the scene in February 1977 when it purchased an aluminum smelting plant and 42.05 acres in Livia from Aluminum Services Corp. for
about $275,000. Aluminum Services had acquired the plant in 1971 from London Aluminum, which constructed the facility in 1969.
“Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., a Columbus, Ohio-based firm, was the first company to build a plant here since London Aluminum. The newest member of the county’s industrial family employs 25 persons in the production of corrugated plastic drainage tubing at its plant at Buck Creek Church Road. The plant went into operation last October.
“Two months ago it was learned that Big Rivers is considering four sites for the construction of a coal-fired, four-unit 2,400 megawatt electric generating plant. Two sites are along the Green River in the Livermore area—one in McLean and another in Ohio County, while one (is) near Stephensport in Breckinridge County and another near Uniontown in Union County.
“While Big Rivers officials decline to pinpoint the local location, the NEWS has learned that several property owners along Ivan Brown Road, whose farms border the Green River, have been approached by Big Rivers to secure options to buy their land. The property includes farms owned by E.E. and Gene Revlett, George T. Seymour, Sue Woodburn, Alex Cabbage, William Huckleberry and Malcolm Carter. All of those property owners reportedly have rejected the offer.
“However, both the Livermore-Island Chamber of Commerce and the city of Livermore have gone on record in favor of the proposed construction. The Chamber pledged Big Rivers its full cooperation and volunteered to ‘take whatever steps necessary’ to secure location of the plant here. Despite several Livermore City Council members expressing ‘mixed emotions’ about the issue, the group unanimously adopted a resolution supporting the proposal.
“Bob Burkard, energy control manager for Big Rivers, says construction would begin in 1980 and would take from four-and-a-half to five years for the first unit which is estimated to cost $500 million. About 1,200 persons would be employed during the peak construction period for each unit. When in operation the first unit would provide permanent jobs for 162 persons. Burkard says 75 workers would be added with each additional unit for a total of 387 permanent jobs at the generating plant.
“The four-unit plant is estimated to cost $2 billion. The Big Rivers accounting department estimates (based on current McLean County property tax rates) that when the first unit goes into operation in the early 1980s (if constructed here) county government and the school system would receive a total of $3.5 million annually in tax revenue. Each additional unit constructed would mean proportionate additional revenue.
“Public hearings are expected to be held on the proposal on consecutive days in McLean, Breckinridge and Union Counties in late September or early October.”
I wonder, if Big Rivers had built here, how the landscape would look now—and I also wonder how different our county and the schools would look after nearly four decades of bringing in over $3.5 million, annually, in tax revenue.
The Museum is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Treasure House may also be open, during a lull in construction. Give us a call to ensure they are open before coming out. Come to the museum for a free tour, or to do some family research or ask questions about the local area. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun — right beside the Treasure House —and our number is 270-499-5033. My email is secretary@mcleancountykymuseum.org.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.