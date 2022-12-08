Our last quarterly program for the year will be 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, when our speaker, Eldon Eaton, will give a talk on the history of the Oak Hill Cemetery.
We hope you will attend. Snacks will follow the program. Please call 270-499-5033 with any questions.
I now conclude Euleen Rector Rickard’s article about the Sacramento School, dated Sept. 25, 2005.
“History of Sacramento Consolidated School, Part 3”
“Following World War II many former students realized the need for high school education, and returned to complete the required courses and receive diplomas. Among those in the 1946-47 class were Kern Montgomery, E.R. Thompson, Leslie Moody, Jerry Cox, Franklin Smith, Charles Frailley and Herman Vincent. Five others received diplomas through examinations and recommendations of the War Department. They were Norman Smith, Richard Frailley, John Robert Ellis, Russell Nall and David Nall Whayne.
“Other veterans enrolled in a newly formed class called ‘Farmer Training Progress for Veterans.’ Federal Aid was provided and they learned skills for farming and received monthly pay that enabled them to buy livestock and farm machinery to get established in farming. It was authorized by the G.I. Bill of Rights and was taught by Agriculture teacher, Felix Perrin.
“World War II was over and a ‘go forward movement’ was again felt in the school and the community. The 1940s and ‘50s brought a new spirit and changes came rapidly. The second generation, children of earlier students and graduates began their education in the building that their parents attended and some had the same teachers.
“In 1952 the school’s debate team, under the leadership of Mrs. Elizabeth Stroud, was a contender for honors in the state competition. The team won the Speech Festival in Madisonville, Kentucky on March 19, 1952 and won in four rounds before losing to Frankfort in the final debate at the state level. They won the University Cup Trophy. Members of the team were Joe Allen Anthony, Joyce Howell, June Nall and Tommy Joe Nall.
“After college Joe Allen Anthony returned to Sacramento where he taught for six years, spent thirteen years as supervisor and twelve years as superintendent of McLean County Schools. After retirement he served six years as mayor of Sacramento.
“By 1955 the black students throughout the country began integrating into the white school system, and in 1957 the first black students attended Sacramento Consolidated
School. There was one in each of the first five grades and two entered as sophomores in high school.
“The end of the 1950s saw another powerhouse basketball team. In 1959, under Coach Bob Daniels, the Bluejays beat Dixon, Owensboro and Henderson County in the regional competition and headed for the state tournament for the third time in the history of the school. They were defeated by Lexington Dunbar in the first game.
“The grade school students had special field days. One was a trip at Christmas to the theater in Calhoun to see ‘The Littlest Angel.’ A ‘Toy Orchestra’ was formed with Mrs. Nannie Austin directing. The Harvest Festival included a king and queen from each class, first grade to seniors.
“The 1960s brought kindergarten, teachers’ aides and lady bus drivers. And fall festival queens and kings, basketball queens and kings, Mr. and Miss from the Freshman, Sophomore, Junior and Senior classes and Mr. and Miss of the Memories yearbook, F.F.A. chapter sweethearts and Memories yearbook queens with the biggest picture in the book. Students were chosen most athletic, most popular, best all around, prettiest, wittiest, friendliest, best looking and most dignified.
“The second consolidation began when McLean County High School was formed and a new building was built on Highway 136 East. The students of the class of 1972 were the last high school class in Sacramento. After fifty-one years high school curriculum was no longer taught; all county high school students were bused to the new, bigger and better facility.
“Now the school is only K-5 as a third consolidation has taken the sixth, seventh and eighth grades to the new McLean County Middle School that was built alongside the high school. Still, the school is the center of interest for the community of Sacramento, and when it was about to go with yet another consolidation the community rallied and fought to keep it. With Principal Judy Walker leading, a plan was formed to collect enough money to do just that.
“Years before a graduate wrote, ‘Fond memories we take away from this great school of ours, we only hope that from this day the school will be proud of us.’ The school is proud of the contributions its students have made to society and the outstanding accomplishments of some.
“Carol Martin (Bill) Gatton, valedictorian of the class of 1950, is one who has accomplished much and has given much. He earned a University of Kentucky B.S. in 1954 and an M.B.A. in finance and banking from Pennsylvania University Wharton Business School. He is a banking and automobile dealership entrepreneur. His foundation has been generous to many and he was a ‘knight in shining armor’ to
Sacramento School when he contributed money that made it possible for school to continue in Sacramento.
“Today, its legacy continues with former student Judy Rickard Walker as principal. Young students study there and play on land donated almost one hundred years ago. Inside the walls are brightly painted with Disney characters and scenes, but the original hardwood floors remain.
“There are plans for improvements and they are necessary. However, the structure built with ‘Depression’ era hands still hold fond memories for many of the students whose footprints one day covered those hardwood floors. And every now and then, they come together for a reunion where they meet old friends and reminisce about their ‘point in time’ at the old school.”
The Museum and the Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Treasure House has all of their Christmas stuff out for sale. Please bring donation items to the Treasure House only when they are open for business. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
