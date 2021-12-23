Saturday morning was a chilly and wet one as we held the annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony at Calhoun Baptist Church, for this location called McLean County Kentucky Cemeteries. It was our fourth year and — after taking a year off for COVID — the third ceremony we have held. I, as a U.S. Air Force retiree, have been proud to be Location Coordinator for this area for the past four years.
Wreaths Across America began in the 1990s when a Maine wreath-making company had an excess amount of wreaths, and, not wanting to waste them, the wreaths were trucked down to Arlington National Cemetery and placed on veteran graves there. A photo of the wreath-covered, white marble headstones with snow on the ground went viral, and so began the annual wreaths ceremony, now extended to over 3,000 locations around the U.S., and known as Wreaths Across America.
It has been estimated that McLean County has about 3,000 military veterans buried in its cemeteries, but we don’t know that for sure. Some headstones have no corresponding military markers (footstones) to let us know they were veterans, and some veterans that passed away long ago have no stones, and their burial locations are unknown. While the attempt is to cover all veteran graves with wreaths, we were able — with sponsors — to cover 486 this year.
The Wreaths Across America mission is: “Remember — Honor — Teach.” That is, “Remember our fallen veterans; Honor those who serve; Teach your children the value of freedom.” I thought the ceremony went well, and was so thankful for all of the help on Saturday. The “Remember” and “Honor” portions are covered during the ceremony and by sponsoring and placing the wreaths. The “Teach” portion of the mission was certainly having 10 cadets from the McLean County High School JROTC attending the ceremony, and one Civil Air Patrol Airman. A member of the JROTC and the CAP airman participated in the ceremony, and all of the JROTC then went and placed wreaths up at Camp Calhoun Civil War Cemetery, on W. Third St. If you have never seen this cemetery, please drive up there sometime while the wreaths are there. It is beautiful to see it covered with wreaths — every single headstone.
Bro. Richard Sams gave the opening and closing prayers, recorded the ceremony and provided a lovely venue for us. Melissa Hillard sang the national anthem beautifully. Our curator, Anita Austill, who had the idea to start Wreaths Across America in McLean County, assisted with ceremonial wreaths. Placing ceremonial wreaths were military veterans Reybourne Trimble, Museum Board President David Scott, Ray Hazelip, Gene Gardner, Tony Smith and Richard Crabtree; JROTC SGT Major Trenton Hillard; CAP Airman Tristan Hillard; and Acting Commander of Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Spencer Brewer. Speakers were Richard Crabtree and Alan Bivens, Camp Chaplain of Sons of Union Veterans. Darlene Bailey, Anita Austill, Marianne Eaton, David Scott and I placed wreaths at cemeteries throughout the county, and we have had helpers through the years, which we’ve greatly appreciated. I must also thank John McNew, Wayne Curry and Museum Director Tim Sheppard for movement and distribution of all of the wreaths this year.
It has been a great four years, and now, as I look to hand the reins over to a new person or organization, I want to thank everyone who has ever been a part of the McLean County Kentucky Cemeteries Location of Wreaths Across America — thank you all!
The Treasure House has gift ideas, warm clothing, and — for those who are bored at home — plenty of puzzles for sale. Remember that their Book Sale goes through the end of December: five hardbound books for $5; five paperback books for $3; and eight children’s books for $1.
The Museum and Treasure House are normally open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call the museum prior to visiting, to ensure we’re open. We are at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033. I wish everyone a blessed Christmas!
