While talking with Ken Ward a couple of weeks ago, the story of the “wild man” came up. This was my first time hearing the story, but Ken wrote an article about this mysterious man nearly 40 years ago.
The article had been printed in the Owensboro Daily Inquirer in 1898, sharing the story which was first printed in the Evansville Courier earlier that day, on July 13, 1898. That’s interesting to me, because it relays events that happened in Livermore. It appears that the Evansville newspaper got the scoop before Owensboro papers did, because those that traveled on the Green River probably arrived at Evansville and relayed the story there first.
In reprinting the article, the Owensboro editor said, “The river editor of the Evansville Courier needs a summer vacation, as he has a bad case of the ‘willies.’ He prints the following miraculous story.
“Passengers on the Green river boats tell of a mysterious wild man who lives in the woods near Livermore, Ky. This wild man is more like a beast than a human. His hair and beard are long and coarse. He is about seven feet tall and powerfully built. He wears little clothing.
“People living near Livermore can hear the cries of the wild man during the night. He keeps himself in hiding during the day. He lives on berries, roots, herbs, insects and snakes. Where he came from no one seems to know. Some believe he is an escaped lunatic who has developed into the lowest stages of barbarism.
“Several nights ago a crowd of boys thought they would have some fun with the mysterious man that has attracted the attention of the people for miles around. They went to the woods and began their search. Some of them carried pistols and clubs. They were determined to take the strange individual a captive. They went to the thickest part of the woods and waited until they saw the wild man coming. They made a loud noise and at once started to close around the maniac. He gave one mighty yell which made the woods ring, and uttered a strange oath. This greatly scared the boys and they fled in dismay. Some of them dropped their fire arms. They swear they will never go in search of a wild man again.
“Wint Hunt, the well-known (riverboat) pilot of this city, says he is sure he can capture the wild man if he is given a regiment of soldiers.”
The following day —July 14, 1898— the Owensboro Daily Messenger added the following information to the story: “Not long ago the Courier discovered a wild man living on a shanty boat near the mouth of Green river. He had been there for years, but nobody seemed to have realized anything unusual about the fellow until he was discovered by the Courier editor.” It did not elaborate on what the editor did, upon finding this particular “wild man.”
Coincidentally, right about the time Ken Ward wrote of the wild man of Livermore —in 1984— an Evansville Courier reporter, Joe Aaron, wrote about the wild man of Warrick County (Ind.). Aaron mentioned that their wild man was nothing recent, but had been written about more than a century before, in the Boonville (Ind.) newspaper.
A condensed version of that wild man follows: “The first appearance of the Warrick Wild Man … came about one day last week when Frank Welte, mail carrier in … Campbell Township, was considerably surprised and alarmed by the sudden appearance of a large, ferocious specimen of humanity, clad in habiliments of no modern style and covered with a thick growth of long matted hair and beard. The wild man attacked the mail carrier, seizing his horse by the tail and leg and cutting an ugly gash in the leg of the horse some 18 inches in length and 4 inches deep, and also cutting the saddle girth.
“What resistance the mail carrier offered was of no avail, and the wild man made his escape by clinging to the horse —which, maddened with pain and terror, struck out at a rattling speed. Reporting his adventure, the mail carrier soon organized a party who immediately equipped themselves to hunt the man and discover his lair, if possible.”
The trail brought them to a cave, and they decided it would be best to smoke him out. Shortly after starting a fire at the front of the cave, the wild man came out “puffing and blowing like an infuriated bull. He was seized and bound with ropes 2 inches thick, and an examination of (him) was made.” He was over 6 feet tall, weighed probably 175 pounds and was about 50 years of age, and his beard was nearly 2 feet long. “He is, or has been, a white man, but of his antecedents no one has any knowledge.”
“Before the examination was completed, the monster recovered from the effects of the smoke and fire, and snapping the ropes which bound him as though they were threads, and before his captors could recover from the consternation into which they had been thrown, he bounded away and was soon lost to sight.
“Several shots were fired at the fleeing man, and although the guns were good and the aim of the marksmen accurate, none of the balls seemed to affect him. Nothing since has been heard of the wild man, but it is possible that before many days he will make his presence known and felt by practicing his pranks on some belated traveler.”
For those that wonder, no further mention was made of the mail carrier’s horse. I will say that I much prefer the wild man of Livermore over the one of Warrick County. At least McLean County’s wild man kept to himself, and harmed neither man nor beast … as far as we know.
New visitors, who didn’t realize there was a museum here, continue to come in for tours. Tours are free, as is help with researching your family tree. Come on in, and we’ll be happy to help you. Also, come and check out the Treasure House’s Bag Sale, which continues now through the end of August. Fill up a Treasure House bag with summer clothing, sandals and/or swimsuits and pay just $5 per bag.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are at 540 Main St. (P.O. Box 291), Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
