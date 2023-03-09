This week I conclude Parker Sams’ Messenger-Inquirer article from July 29, 1970 titled: “Sign of the Time: Green River Changes Color, According to Old-Timers”
“No one has his ire up any more about pollution of the Green River than Paul Staton, a retired commercial fisherman living in Rumsey. He thinks the coal mines are most blameworthy for the decline of fish, and says, ‘It doesn’t matter whether it is a new strip mine or old one. Copperas and mineral waters are still polluting our streams.’
“Staton has written state officials from the governor down and newspapers voicing his complaint. He points to Cypress Creek, a stream obviously polluted with mine acid drainage flowing from Muhlenberg County coal fields through Black Lake bottoms, then into McLean County on into the Pond River and eventually the Green River.
“Officials of the state’s Water Pollution Control Commission recognize that Cypress Creek and the Pond River are polluted. Engineer George Bradel of the Commission’s office in Earlington says that these two streams are polluted by old abandoned underground mines and strip mines that weren’t reclaimed after the 1966 Reclamation Act.
“There isn’t the money or the legal recourses available at the present time to enforce treatment of these streams, he says. Treating would mean constantly neutralizing the streams with lime. Both the state and federal governments have conducted considerable research into ways of sealing up the old underground mines, but most efforts have been fruitless. Over-all, he says, the Green River is in good shape compared with streams like the Tradewater River, which another Commission official labeled ‘dead.’
“Though Cypress Creek and the Pond River are letting acid water into the streams, there is enough non-acid water coming from other tributaries to dilute the acid to the point where it isn’t a serious pollution problem.
“In the late 1950s, when a boom of oil strikes occurred in upstream Green County, the river became heavily polluted from chlorides washing from the oil fields. Chlorides kill fish and have a corrosive effect on water pumps and lines. Bradel recognizes there is some pollution from oil lines leaking, but this type of pollution, he says, is hard to police. The Commission makes weekly checks of water samples of the Green River at various locations. ‘We try to look into all complaints we receive,’ he says.
“In Western Kentucky the Commission only has a staff of five working out of Earlington: two are concerned with oil field problems, two with coal mines and sewerage treatment plants, and one with sewage treatment plants alone.
“Fishermen like Searcy talk about quitting altogether. Even today he considers commercial fishing as having something to do in retirement years. But there is a bond between the river and the men who fish it. It gives a fisherman something to talk about.”
Fast forward to 2019, and an article by Ryan Van Velzer was published on Dec. 4 by Louisville Public Media. Titled “Coal Ash is Still Polluting Kentucky’s Green River,” the article says that while pollution is often invisible, “at the Green Station Landfill in Webster County, it’s obvious.” The coal ash liquids mixture, “containing levels of carcinogenic and neurotoxic chemicals, is seeping from the Green Station Landfill into the Green River toward its confluence with the Ohio.”
“Kentucky first placed the ash landfill under assessment for polluting groundwater in 2004 when the KY Energy and Environment Cabinet first saw “problems with the site and its management,” according to John Mura, cabinet spokesman. “Inspectors first reported the leachate flowing into the river in the summer of 2017, but it wasn’t until May of this year (2019) the Energy and Environment Cabinet presented Big Rivers Electric Corporation with a violation for the pollution.” Per Mura, the site was still leaking in November of 2019.
Big Rivers declined an interview for the Van Velzer article, but said in a statement that “workers have dug trenches to route the pollution to a nearby pond with a ‘permitted discharge’ back into the Green River.”
“The Green River is deep and narrow where it passes the Green Station Landfill in Webster County. According to the Division of Water, the river is healthy; the state says it fully supports the catfish, crappie, bass and other aquatic life that call it home—though it hasn’t been assessed since 2013.”
Emery Thomas, the superintendent of Sebree, said that people still fish and hunt along the banks of the Green River, and some still eat what they catch, too. “They do fish on the river,’ he said. “Not very many, but yes, people still do fish on the river.”
Thomas grew up next to the power plant. He “and other Sebree residents are among those who also drink water from the Green River. The intake is about a half-mile downriver from where the coal ash is leaching into the river, said Henderson Water Utility General Manager Tom Williams. The intake actually belongs to Big Rivers, but Henderson’s south water treatment plant pulls about three million gallons a day off it. Most goes to a chicken processing plant, but some is used for drinking water for about 5,000 people in Sebree and nearby Beech Grove.”
“Fortunately, the drinking water shows no signs of contamination—in sampling records going back decades. Henderson only samples the finished drinking water, but that’s what counts.”
Let’s hope so.
