I have mentioned before that I thought long-time publisher of the McLean County News, Landon Wills, was ahead of his time. To prove my point, here’s one “Observations of a Country Boy” column he wrote for the Sep. 19, 1963 NEWS:
“There have been many interesting developments from the NEWS television program. One of them was an unusual request from a man in Hollywood. He is writing a script for a television anthology, and wanted information about a small Kentucky river town as it was in 1892.
“Seeing ‘The Vanishing Breed’ (an ABC-TV documentary about publishers of small-town newspapers, featuring Landon Wills), he concluded that Calhoun might be such a town. So he wrote to me, asking a series of questions about things here in 1892—the blacksmith shops, barber shops, bars, stagecoach, schools, and such.
“We talked to Nan Epley and Maude Waltrip, who can almost remember that far back. And we taped an interview with George Ankerman, who came to Calhoun in 1892 and has a remarkable memory for detail. With their help, we were able to supply the writer’s request.
“This experience gave me an idea. Aren’t we letting an enormous amount of such material become lost forever? Shouldn’t some effort be made to save descriptions, pictures, and facts about our vanishing institutions? Such as the old schools, blacksmith shops, livery stables, country stores, churches and such.
“And the sounds that should be recorded—such as the sound a farm wagon makes going down the lane with the hubs knocking on the axle! Or the sound a hay lift makes as the fork of hay hits the carrier and slides along the track? Or the sound a Tiger tobacco setter makes as it clicks to release the water? Shouldn’t some effort be made to save these sights, sounds and memories?”
Well, of course, that’s one reason why the McLean County History Museum and Regional Family Research Center came into being. We do have a lot of information about some of what Mr. Wills mentioned (and I sure wish I knew where the tape recording of George Ankerman ended up), but I can’t help but think that volumes of information are tossed every year when residents pass away, and their children or grandchildren do not realize what is left in their possession, or what they can do with that information, rather than throw it out.
For example, rather than toss family albums, photos, military paperwork, or any documents or items of possible historical value, please bring them to the museum instead. Some of the photos in your possession may be the only ones in existence, and will be lost forever if you throw them out. When in doubt, give us a call at 270-499-5033.
We are thankful that when the Help Office receives such items, they bring them to the museum first. Such was the case recently, when Yvonne Cissna, a volunteer at the Help Office, brought in Purple Heart paperwork for a McLean Countian that was killed during WWII. We have a large military section in the museum, where we keep information on all residents in the region that have ever served in the military.
Also, to everyone that says their parents or grandparents have photos with no names written on the back to identify them, consider sitting with them an hour here or there, and as they tell you who is in the photos, write the info on the back for them. In that way the information will be recorded, and hopefully saved for posterity.
Please save the date for the first quarterly program at the museum. It will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, March 14, and our speaker will be Mr. Richard Kolody, a WWII veteran, who will speak about that war. Everyone is invited and bring a friend or two. It should be an interesting talk. Also, this will be right after Daylight Saving Time starts, so it should still be light out when the program ends.
Just a reminder to all museum members that pay dues annually, to please send your 2022 dues in. The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call the museum prior to visiting, to ensure we’re open. When local schools are closed due to inclement weather, we are closed, as well. Our number is 270-499-5033, and we are located at 540 Main St., Calhoun.
I wish everyone a great week!
