After last week’s article about Rex Robinson painting two local heritage pictures of McLean County in 1978-1979, I got some feedback.
On Thursday, Eldon Eaton said that he thought one of the paintings might be at the McLean County Public Library, and the next morning he called me to say that prints of the Point Pleasant Ferry painting by Robinson were for sale at the library.
He wasn’t sure about the original, but he said one was framed and hanging in the library. That same night I received an email from Dianna Hoover, a board member for the library, and she said “Prior to the establishment of the McLean County Public Library, the Livermore Community Library sold the prints as a fundraiser for the library.” She later added, “Mr. Robinson spoke at the present location of the library (and) he signed prints as people purchased them.”
I went by the library last Friday and found the hanging art was a print of the ferry painting. I bought two of the ferry prints — one to give the museum and the other for myself.
They are approximately 18” x 24” and are in color, and cost just $10 each. That is a great deal! If you are interested in purchasing one or more, be sure and go to the library in Livermore to purchase them.
They would make great gifts for those that remember the ferries in this area. (Call and ensure they’re open, as they do close for lunch. Their number is 270-278-9184.) The painting is titled “Ferry on the Green,” although it is indeed of the Point Pleasant Ferry. Enclosed in the envelope I received with each print was a page with the following information:
“On April 4, 2010, Phil Kirtley of Buttonsberry, Kentucky furnished this information about the ferry ‘Billy Ray.’ (Phil) is the son of Oscar B. Kirtley and was in the fifth grade when the ferry was put into action on the Green River.
“The Point Pleasant ferry was built in 1952-1953 at Ranger’s Landing in Henderson County, Kentucky. It was built by Rev. Marvin Freeman, a welder from Niagara (KY), and Oscar B. Kirtley and his seven sons. It was moved in 1954 to Point Pleasant where Oscar B. Kirtley and his seven sons ran the ferry for the next 12 years. For the first 6 to 7 years of operation by the Kirtleys, the road leading to and from the ferry was gravel. Also, during the first 3 years, the Kirtley family lived in a tent on the bank of the Green until they could build a house. This area also became a hangout for teens from the surrounding counties of Ohio, McLean and Muhlenberg. The ferry received its name, Billy Ray, to honor two men, Bill House and Ray Ward, from Centertown who loaned money to help pay for the construction of the ferry. The tugboat was named Marjorie Jo after Oscar B. Kirtley’s wife. In 1967, the Kirtley family sold the ferry to the Carter family. The ferry was later owned by Kassingers and Hoskins before its relocation in 1985. After selling the Billy Ray, the Kirtley family moved to Ranger’s Landing to run a ferry on Highway 136 that took travelers from Beech Grove to Henderson County.
“The (Point Pleasant) ferry was eventually put out of work when a new bridge was designed in 1984 to span the Green River on KY 85. According to Nick S. Hall, KYTC District 2 Planning Supervisor, the bridge was accepted into the Kentucky Highway System in 1987 by official order.”
I always love running across more information about something I’ve researched, or something that many people are interested in. As mentioned in last week’s article, the Point Pleasant Ferry had been transporting people across the Green there between the Island area of McLean County and Point Pleasant, Ohio County, on and off for about 100 years before the Kirtleys started it up again.
When I was purchasing the prints at the library, Angie Smith said that I might want to go to the Livermore City Hall to see if a painting was hanging in a room down there.
I headed over to City Hall and was able to go in and take photos of the painting of the Livermore Railroad Bridge, which was the second heritage painting done by Rex Robinson for the GRADD Artist-in-Residence Project. It was painted in 1979.
So, one of the two original paintings has been found; if anyone knows the whereabouts of the original Ferry on the Green painting (of the Point Pleasant Ferry), please call the museum at 270-499-5033.
This past week we’ve had several people come in to research historic events or their family trees. Our research section has many books on different family names, and we have lots of info and pictures of the different towns in the county, as well as books from different KY counties and even different states. So come in and we can help you get started on your research.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays—the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call the museum prior to visiting, to ensure we’re open. During inclement weather, if the schools are closed, we are closed, as well. We are located at 540 Main St., Calhoun.
I wish everyone a safe week!
