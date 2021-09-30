The Livermore to Island ferry is next on the list of ferries heading upstream on the Green River.
As with some of the other ferries, I could find no date for when the ferry began operations. In 1871 the ferry site at the north side of the Green was conveyed to John Rowan, Esq. (he was the highest bidder at $860), and upon John’s death was then conveyed to his son, Stephen W. Rowan in 1886.
The south bank property — where the ferry crossed to — was conveyed to Stephen by Fannie Eaves in 1886. As Stephen Rowan never married, upon his death in 1910, the ferry franchise and properties went to his nieces and nephews, including Guy C. Rowan. In 1911 those heirs conveyed the property to John Boyken, who, for the ferry lots and privileges across the Green and Rough Rivers at Livermore, paid $2,000.
In 1922, the Boyken heirs had the property auctioned off, and it was conveyed to John Lindley and Erk Fulkerson. John Lindley’s obituary stated that he had operated the Livermore ferry from about 1923 to 1937.
In 1937 John Lindley, Erk Fulkerson and their spouses sold the Livermore Ferry Co., including the ferry boats, equipment, ferry lots and franchise, to John Kirtley, Ray Fulkerson, Hollis Howell and H.K. Kirtley (the former two each holding 1/3 portion, and the latter two each holding a 1/6 portion). The new corporation name was the Livermore-Island Short Route Ferry. (The only other ferry operator I found mentioned was Elmer Fulkerson, age 21, who was working the ferry in 1938. Elmer was the son of Ray Fulkerson.)
With talk of a new bridge crossing the Green at Livermore, an article from Oct. 27, 1938 had this to say, “John Kirtley, former (KY) speaker of the house, and now a member of the Public Service Commission, owns an interest in the Livermore ferry, which must be purchased if a bridge is built there.” And per a Feb. 28, 1939 Owensboro newspaper, the state had a $200,000 grant to help finance the Livermore bridge project, which included purchasing the ferry at Livermore and buying rights of way.
Weather caused closures for the ferry for a few different reasons. From April 2, 1935: “The ferry at Livermore suspended service after the road between Island and Livermore was covered with water. Buses from Owensboro are using the road on the north side of the river, from Livermore to Calhoun, while the road to Island is under water.” On Jan. 15, 1937, during the Great Flood: “Livermore ferry on Green River closed Wednesday, forcing the Nashville bus to go from Livermore to Calhoun to cross the Green River.” And an early Feb. 1940 snowstorm closed the Livermore ferry. From Feb. 6, 1940: “The Livermore Ferry is still closed on account of Green River being frozen solid. However, the ice is melting, and it is expected that operations will soon be resumed.”
The following was advertised on Nov. 24, 1928, “Ferry Notice—Save time by crossing Green River at the Livermore Ferry. Owensboro-Central City Highway complete. Gravel entire distance. No dangerous curves. Service day and night. Purchase ticket round-trip 75 cents.” And in May 1938 you were offered a deal: “Reduced ferry rates, effective May 1st on Livermore-Island Short Route Ferry, Livermore, Ky. Cars and trucks, 1 1/2 ton and under, 35 cents each way.”
No ferry tragedies were found mentioned in the newspaper, however this story made front-page news in Owensboro: On Saturday, July 11, 1925, John Daugherty killed Anderson Geary and his son, Edward Geary, according to witnesses in Moorman. The last seen of John Daugherty was at the Livermore ferry crossing at Green River, coming toward Owensboro.
Mentions of the ferry for different events included, in reverse chronological order: a baptismal service held at the Livermore ferry in May 1960; a gathering of 400 people in the grove by the Livermore Ferry, for an all-day program of the Livermore and Island Methodist churches, in Sept. 1928; and my favorite, “Miss Verna Howell and Mr. Jesse Nall were quietly married Sunday afternoon at the ferry at Livermore by Rev. Maddox of Livermore. The wedding was a surprise to nearly all their friends. The bride and groom are well known at Island, where they have lived all their life. They will reside on Mr. Nall’s farm near Island.” They were married Nov. 6, 1910.
On Wednesday, Nov. 13, 1940, at 6 a.m., the new Livermore bridge opened to traffic, and at that time ferry operations ceased. Ferry operations also ceased that day, from Livermore to the Ohio County point; more on that next week.
