This week I continue with the history of the McLean County post offices.
Amoret/Guffie — Little’s Crossroads became Amoret when a post office was established there in 1886 on the Wright homestead. The first postmaster was Lelia D. Haynes. The last postmaster was James H. Bandy, and the post office was discontinued in 1891. Amoret became Guffie. The first postmaster was James W. Galloway in 1894. The last postmaster was David E. Edwards, and the post office was discontinued in 1907. In the McLean County History Museum is a desk used at the Amoret Post Office from 1886 to 1889.
Buel — The first postmaster was Columbus C. Malin, who named this community for Union General Don Carlos Buell. The post office was established in 1886. Ellis A. Nalley was the last appointed postmaster, in 1901. The Buel Post Office was discontinued in 1906. The Post Office Dept. listed this post office as Buel vs. Buell.
Calhoun — The first postmaster at the Calhoun Post Office was William H. Williams, who was appointed in 1849, when Calhoun was still part of Daviess County. It was changed to McLean County in 1854. Michael L. Tomes is the current postmaster. I have heard that three different buildings have served as the Calhoun Post Office through the years. In the museum are two mail distribution tables that were used in Calhoun post offices, at two different time periods; one of them lists some of the residents that lived along Kentucky 136, several decades ago.
Cleopatra — This post office was established in 1880 with A.B. Hayden as the first postmaster. The fourth and last postmaster appointed was Courtland L. Short, in 1896, and the post office was discontinued in 1908. From the Cleopatra News of Jan. 23, 1908, “The post office at Cleopatra was discontinued on the 15th. All the patrons now get their mail by rural route.”
Crows Pond — This post office was established in 1863 with Robert M. Glover appointed the first and only postmaster. The post office was discontinued in 1865.
Elba — The Elba Post Office was established in 1888, with Thomas M. Burge appointed the first postmaster. In 1906, Robert B. Brooks was appointed the last postmaster, and the post office was discontinued in 1907.
Faith — This post office was established in 1888 with John Faith as the first postmaster. Eugene H. Howell was the last postmaster appointed, in 1912, and the Faith Post Office was discontinued in 1917, with the mail then going to Sacramento. The community of Faith would later be called Poplar Grove.
Glenville/Long Falls Creek — The name changed back and forth a couple of times. In 1844 the Long Falls Creek Post Office was established with James P. Moseley as the first postmaster; the post office fell under Daviess County at that time. The first postmaster appointed after the change to McLean County from Daviess was William S. Givens in 1859, and the name had been changed to Glenville. The Glenville Post Office changed to the name Long Falls Creek in 1864, then back to Glenville in 1884. Edgar L. Peak was the last postmaster, and the post office was discontinued in 1905.
Kyle — This post office was established and discontinued in 1892, with Marshal H. Eastwood as the postmaster.
Lemon — The Lemon Post Office was established in 1891, with Lewis Ray as the first postmaster. Mr. William C. Murch was the last postmaster appointed, and the post office was discontinued in 1901. A notice in the paper on April 6, 1901, said the following, “The post office at Lemon, McLean County, will be discontinued on the 15th inst. (of this month). Mail will be sent to Beech Grove.”
Livermore — The Livermore Post Office was established in 1838, as part of Ohio County. The first postmaster was William Brown. Following the change to McLean County, the first postmaster appointed was Henry J. Belt, in 1856. The current postmaster is Anthony W. Smith.
Livia — Benjamin F. Swindler was the first postmaster appointed to the Livia Post Office in 1872. The last postmaster appointed was James H. Davis in 1896, and the following year the post office was changed from McLean to Daviess County.
Nuckols — The Nuckols Post Office was established in 1895 with Hiram McMillion as the first postmaster. James L. Heflin was the last postmaster, appointed in 1953. The date of closure is unknown.
Poverty — This post office was established in 1902, with Marshall H. Miller as the first and only postmaster. The post office was discontinued January 31, 1906. As the Poverty News of January 22, 1906, said, “Mail boxes are being put up almost every day now. The Poverty office will soon be a thing of the past.”
Rumsey — The Rumsey Post Office’s first postmaster was John M. Johnson, appointed in 1834, while Rumsey was still part of Muhlenberg County. The last postmaster was Betty A. Williams, who served from 1991 to 1996, before transferring to Island. August 24, 1998, was the last full day for the Rumsey Post Office, before it closed. The new bridge between Rumsey and Calhoun would displace the building used by the Rumsey Post Office, so the decision had been made to close the facility. The last Officer in Charge was Millie Pannell, who served for 13 months, 5 days. Pannell had accepted a part-time position at the Island Post Office, and planned to work there following the closure at Rumsey.
Underwood — This post office was established in 1905, with William F. Brown as the first postmaster. Charley J. Hays was appointed next, in 1906, and was the last postmaster. The Underwood Post Office was discontinued in 1907, with the mail going to Island from then on.
Winkley — The Winkley Post Office was established in 1895 with Samuel Atherton as postmaster; it was discontinued 18 months later, in 1896. Winkley was located about one mile east of Nuckols.
Wyman — James McFarland was the first postmaster when the Wyman Post Office was established in 1901. The last postmaster appointed was John R. Oost in 1906, and the post office was discontinued in 1909.
My sources for this article were the USPS Postmaster Finder, an Ancestry listing for the Appointment of U.S. Postmasters, a Ken Ward article from 1976, and newspaper searches.
The Museum and Treasure House are usually open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Due to a volunteer shortage, please call the museum to ensure the Treasure House is open that day. We’re located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033. Stop in and see us.
I wish everyone a great week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.