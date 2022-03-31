Bro. Larry Birkhead, museum board Vice-President, wrote in to say that Judge T.F. Birkhead, mentioned in last week’s article about the courthouse fire, was his paternal great-uncle.
I felt that there had to be some sort of connection — Birkhead not being a very common name.
While putting together that article, I found it interesting that Judge Birkhead wasted no time in convening court at an entirely new location — the Calhoon College — the morning following the courthouse fire, and trying several cases that day. Obviously he was not one to waste time gawking at a burned-out building — much to his credit.
Eppie Lanham wrote in and said she hadn’t realized that our present courthouse was the third courthouse built here. Yes, the first one was not in use for very long. It was built in 1854 where the current Calhoun Holiness Church stands, close to the approach to the Calhoun-Rumsey Bridge. Beyond the church is the lock and dam. The first courthouse was used until 1872.
Although the Calhoon Star reported in January 1908 that the upstairs over Cook and Epley’s barber shop was to be used as a courtroom, until the new courthouse was built, the Sanborn Fire Insurance Map of March 1909 showed that the temporary courthouse (in 1909) was located on the second floor of a building on First Street (behind the current Truist Bank—formerly BB&T) which was being used at the time as a fire department in about one-third of the building, while the rest was the Armory. (This also answers my earlier question of where the Armory was located.)
I mentioned last week that the circuit clerk and sheriff’s offices relocated, after the courthouse fire, to the second floor over Howdon’s drugstore. The old Howdon’s drugstore building is now occupied by Quisenberry & Quisenberry Law Firm.
The museum recently had a cone anvil and accompanying tools donated, as well as a McLean County Flag, yearbooks, many photos, and various other items. Mr. William B. Myers of Danville sent us a 2007 article about the L&N’s Green River Swing Bridges, along with photos he took of the Livermore Swing Bridge in 1984.
Jennie Seymour is adept at matting and framing many of those photos, or arranging them in binders or albums, and curator Anita Austill arranges the items throughout the museum. I was asked to do some research on the family of Peter Wright Clark (1827-1896) who resided, and is now buried, in the Glenville area. That is one service we provide here at the museum and research center, and remember that, presently, we can also look up deeds for McLean County. Please stop by or call with any questions, or come by for a tour or to do research.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays—the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week!
