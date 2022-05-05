This week I want to remind everyone of what all we offer at the McLean County History Museum & Regional Family Research Center.
The research areas of the museum have hundreds of books and binders with family surnames, to help you study your family history. There are also books from other Kentucky counties and the different states, so that you can also research other areas of the state or the U.S. where your family may have moved here from.
We have 4-drawer filing cabinets full of regional information, articles and obituaries, plus we have books and binders with info on McLean County; included in that are many of the county yearbooks, if you’d like to look up parents or grandparents in those. We can help you get started on researching your family tree, or try and help you if you’ve run into a brick wall in your family research.
We also presently can do searches for deeds for McLean County, which normally you’d have to go to the courthouse for. Another thing we can do is an online newspaper search for articles, obituaries, ads and more. The only cost to you would be if you’d like something printed out or copied, and then it’s just a nominal fee of 10 cents per copy.
The museum itself houses many artifacts, which are mostly from McLean County. The walls are lined with photos and paintings of churches, local scenes and residents. We have a military section that has many items donated from veterans who served in the U.S. and abroad — many having served in foreign wars. There are display cases full of those items, and we also have some uniforms, chests, books and much more in that section.
There are binders full of information on individuals from this county and neighboring counties that served in the military — and we are always looking for more information from veterans or from their family members, so that we have some documentation to represent everyone from this area that ever served.
We have quarterly programs with different guest speakers, and everyone is invited to attend those. Our next speaker, Sue Berry, will be here at 6 p.m. Monday, June 13 and she will present “Finding Skeletons in Your Closet,” which sounds like it will be very interesting. We hope you will plan to attend.
If you’re curious and want to know more about what we have or what we offer, please give us a call at 270-499-5033. Museum membership is only $20 per person, per year; $25 per non-profit; and $50 per business.
That money helps us to pay the overhead for the museum. In addition, the Treasure House next door sells donated items, and the proceeds from those sales also help with the museum’s overhead.
I always like to remind people that if you have items or if you inherit items like family photos or family tree or research information, or any other items that you’re not sure what to do with them, please consider donating those items to the museum. In some cases people do want to keep the photos or items, but they will let us make copies to add to the family research material we have here.
Come by and check out the museum. We’ll be happy to show you around, and if you’ve been here before, but haven’t visited in a while, we can show you what’s new since your last visit. The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and again, our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
