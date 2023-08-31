One more time I thought I’d see what was happening in the county some years ago—this time it was 1953—70 years ago.
Feb. 19 — By Joe Allen Anthony: “In an independent ball game, the McLean County Teachers ran away with the Bremen Veterans to the tune of 82-69 Wednesday night at Sacramento. The McLean aggregation got away to a fast start and was never headed. They led at the end of each quarter and won going away. The victory was the ninth in a row for the Teachers, who act as their own coach. The Vets team is guided by Bremen High School Coach George Payne and is composed of World War II veterans.”
March 6 — “Trading their track shoes for logging boots the Texas Gas Mainliners bowed to the McLean County Teachers, 73-60, at Franklin School gymnasium Thursday night. The decisive win was doubly sweet for the Teachers, since the Gasmen had previously stopped a nine-game winning streak for the Educators.
“Robertson scored 12 points in the final quarter for the Teachers to lead scorers with a total 24, 10 of them coming on free throws. McLean County Teachers (73) — Morehead 16, Robertson 24, Hudson 9, Gordon 1, Settle 11, Summers 12.”
March 19 — “Postmaster Howdon W. Haynes states that Calhoun will soon have a new post office building. The post office department has notified Mr. Haynes that the proposal made by Charles Blancett and his partners to erect a new building to be used for a post office has been accepted. The new office will be erected on Main Street next door to the McLean County Hardware building, which is owned by Mr. Blancett, Hugh Scott Holder and Harry Holder, Jr. The new building will be built onto the hardware building, fronting on Main Street.”
March 22 — “Plans for a fishing lake in McLean County were completed last week by the McLean County Game and Fish Association. An 18-foot dam will make an eight to 10 acre lake up to 15 feet deep on property provided by Roger Tichenor. A committee was appointed to arrange for the grading.”
July 22 & 23 — “The first mass inoculation for polio in the history of the state (and the ninth in the country) will take place in this area Saturday. Gamma globulin shots will be administered to an estimated 2,500 persons up to 20 years of age from the northeast section of McLean County spreading across the Daviess County line in the direction of Utica and Philpot.” (An area of approximately 88 square miles had been set aside for these inoculations.) The McLean County area covers the communities of Livermore and Calhoun. The townships of Poverty and Rumsey, although not resting in the 88-mile-square area, will be included in the inoculation program.
“The mass inoculation operation will be launched in an attempt to halt the march of polio in the area. “Seven cases have been reported in McLean County since June 16 and two more just across the Daviess-McLean line. McLean County already has passed the epidemic stage, figured at two cases per 10,000 population. McLean’s rate yesterday was reported at 4.86 cases per 10,000. State Health Department officials said no other section of the state has approached the stage where gamma globulin would be warranted on a mass scale.
“An estimated 300 volunteers, including doctors, nurses and laymen will be needed for the one-day inoculation program to be held at the Calhoun High School.” Serving as one of the co-directors was Dr. O.V. Brown, health director of McLean-Ohio Counties. Co-directors of the lay volunteers in McLean County were Mrs. Arthur Greenwalt of Livermore, who is chairman of the McLean County Polio Foundation, and Mrs. Stanley Cook, McLean County health nurse.
Aug. 16 — “According to county health authorities, the mass inoculation program here July 25, in which gamma globulin injections were given to 2,361 residents from 1 to 20 years of age, living in an 88-square-mile area in McLean and Daviess Counties, apparently had the desired effect. Not a single case of polio has been reported among the counties since the shots were administered, according to Dr. O.V. Brown…who assisted with the inoculation program, ordered by the U.S. Public Health Service. At the time of the mass inoculations, one death from polio and nine cases were reported in the county.”
Sept. 16 — The annual McLean County fair, sponsored by the Calhoun Lions Club, will open its three-day run Sept. 24. (This was the fifth year the organization had sponsored the event.) The manager was Richard Hopkins, and assisting him was Earl Bryant. “A parade of floats from county grade and high schools will precede the event at 11 a.m. Thursday. Opening night will feature a fireworks display. Another novelty event being introduced for the first time this year is a bicycle race, scheduled for Saturday morning. Horse show manager J.M. Clark is arranging for a cart and buggy show in connection with his portion of the program. A team pulling contest is planned under the chairmanship of Jim Blackford.”
Sept. 29 — “Harold Atherton, former McLean Countian who resided in Montgomery, Ala., in recent years, has been identified as one of the American captives who died in a Chinese Communist prison camp. Atherton was first reported missing in action in the Chosin Reservoir area of North Korea Dec. 3, 1950. At that time he was serving with Headquarters Company of the 31st Infantry, Seventh Division.
“During World War II he served as a paratrooper, was captured and spent 26 months in a Nazi prison camp. He was a son of the late Jim P. and Lula Jarvis Atherton and a member of a pioneer McLean County family.”
Oct. 25 — “Much interest has been aroused by independent operator Rodger Badgett, of Madisonville, with his fine new oil well on the Ellis-Sheets land located three miles northwest of Happy Hollow, in McLean County. The well has been completed for an initial production of 312 barrels of oil a day flowing after fracturing the Jackson sand at 2287 94. To date this is the first Jackson producer in that immediate area, which had previously only produced from the McClosky limestone.”
Nov. 11 — Retired Army Colonel Oren Coin died today in Owensboro of injuries suffered in an auto-truck collision last Friday. “The 65-year-old Livermore resident headed the successful drive to obtain federal marking for Ky. 75 which joins his McLean County town with Owensboro and runs on south to Nashville, Tenn. The battle for an improved road and federal marking had been actively pursued for 26 years before the highway was finally designated as U.S. 431 in July. Coin was serving as president of the Highway 75 Association when the group’s objective was accomplished.”
He was born in McLean County near Livia, and after attending McLean County schools he enlisted in Co. K, 149th Infantry, Kentucky National Guard at Calhoun, in 1908. His parents signed for him, as he was under age. He went to the Mexican border with his unit when it was mobilized in 1916, and served in WWI until August, 1918. He returned home and took up farming, but remained active in the guard. He was called to active duty again in January, 1941, and after Pearl Harbor he was transferred to the Air Corps. He resigned in 1945.
Coin was one of McLean County’s leading citizens—“a member of the Livermore Chamber of Commerce, the Livermore Boy Scout Committee, the McLean County chapter of the American Red Cross, the American Legion, Masonic order, a director in the Green River Valley Citizens League, and an officer and Sunday School superintendent in the Livermore Methodist Church. In the recent election he waged a campaign throughout the county in behalf of the successful Amendment of Section 186 of the state Constitution for better schools in Kentucky.”
