While researching I came across another article I found interesting, which came out in the NEWS in 1962 — 61 years ago this month.
Although times have changed in McLean County, this information was current when it was printed that year. Here is the article on Clara Crow—the “only woman ever elected to office in McLean County,” from June 21, 1962.
“The only woman ever elected to county office in McLean County died Sunday in Dothan, Alabama. She was Mrs. Clara Crow, who served as County Court Clerk from 1930 to 1934. She was 83 years old, and had been living with her granddaughter in Dothan for several years.
“The former Clara Stroud, she was born near Sacramento. Her father was the late Will Stroud, a Union soldier in the Civil War, a leader in Station Baptist Church, and one of the outstanding men of the county in his time. Her mother was Kate Plain, member of another outstanding family of the Sacramento community.
“She married Ernest Crow of Buck Creek. He was the son of Dr. Augustus W. Crow, a leading Democrat of his era and one-time postmaster of Livermore. Mrs. Crow and her husband were both school teachers. While he was teaching at the old Boyle school near Livermore, he took typhoid fever (thought to be from the water supply at the school) and died at the age of 29. Mrs. Crow continued to teach at various small schools in the county, and taught for several years at Livermore and Island.
“In 1929, Mrs. Crow became a candidate for county court clerk. She was not the first woman to be a candidate. (Mrs. Mary Tanner had been a candidate for county school superintendent many years before, when women were not allowed to vote, but she lost.)
“Mrs. Crow defeated her only primary opponent, E.F. Thomasson, 1,215 to 1,170. In the general election she was opposed by James C. Epley, a popular Republican who had no opposition in the primary. There was still, at that time, some prejudice against a woman in politics in McLean County, although women were serving in similar positions in other counties.
“Mrs. Crow won the election, 2,027 to 2,018 after a recount of the disputed returns in Island. This was the first and only time a woman ever won election to an office in McLean County.
“In 1933, Mrs. Crow was a candidate for re-nomination in the primary. She was opposed by three men, all popular and with strong followings—John R. Priest, Arthur Harrison, and Alonzo Ball. At the same time Mrs. Crow was first elected, a new figure had entered the political field in McLean County. He was Charlie Montgomery, whose wife was the former Abbie Crow, Mrs. Crow’s sister-in-law. Although married into a strongly Democratic family, Montgomery was a Republican. He had broken the tradition of Democratic dominance of McLean County offices by election as sheriff. Unable to run for sheriff again, he decided — as McLean County sheriffs frequently do, to run for county clerk. Members of his family say that at the time he filed for clerk, he had no idea that Mrs. Crow could defeat the three men for the Democratic nomination.
“Mrs. Crow did win the primary, beating her nearest competitor, Alonzo Ball, by 986 votes to 874. So the general election saw Mrs. Crow pitted against her brother-in-law, Charlie Montgomery. Montgomery won by 2,221 to 2,135.
“No woman has been a candidate for county office since in McLean County. (Mary Latta Leachman was a candidate for circuit clerk in the same year, but lost to Curtis Riggs.) After retiring from office, Mrs. Crow lived in Sacramento a number of years. Her only child, Jean died when her daughter was born, and Mrs. Crow reared the granddaughter, also named Jean. From Sacramento, Mrs. Stroud moved to Owensboro several years ago. After the death of her sister, Miss Cora Stroud, about three years ago, she made her home with her granddaughter, now Mrs. James L. Sherrill.
“Other survivors include two brothers, A.P. Stroud and Ernest Stroud of Sacramento, and a sister, Mrs. May James, Erlanger. She was a member of Buena Vista Baptist Church in Owensboro. Funeral services were held in Owensboro Tuesday afternoon, conducted by the Rev. W.O. Spencer, pastor of Hall Street Baptist Church, assisted by the Rev. T.T. Moore, former pastor at Sacramento. Burial was in Buck Creek Cemetery.”
I’m glad to say that McLean County got with the times, and has elected women to serve in different offices for some years now; but Mrs. Clara Crow was the first!
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead, and a safe Fourth of July!
