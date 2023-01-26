I came across this story which I enjoyed, and thought some of you might be interested in it, too. This week we travel back in time to Buttonsberry, Ky. The article was printed in the Messenger-Inquirer on Sept. 6, 1970, and was written by Parker Sams.
“Sandstone Cellar Is a Reminder of Kentucky’s Early Pioneer Days — The hardest way in the world to dig a cellar is to cut it out of a huge boulder of solid sandstone. It took George Wood 17 years in the 1800s to do it—slowly picking away with a coal pick—and the cellar is still being used today to store canned goods on the farm that George Wood bought in the 1860s, now the home of his grandson, Haynes Wood, and his wife.
“Wrapped up in this big handmade cavity in solid rock is the mettle of the typical families that eked out an existence on Western Kentucky land just a century ago. Theirs was day-by-day hard work and perseverance.
“’Grandfather was a typical Englishman,’ remembers another grandson, Everet Wood, 76, who now lives in Calhoun. ‘He was meticulous and when he started something he stayed with it.’
“The Wood place sits peacefully among oaks and commands a vista of Cypress Creek and Green River bottomland on the lower edge of an abrupt bluff known as Wood hill or bluff. It is located just north of Buttonsberry, which is about three miles west of Island in McLean County.
“The one-of-its-kind cellar sits out back, not (far) behind the family two-story, green-painted house that the forebear Wood carefully built. That house burned in 1928 and the smaller frame house was built later.
“One can stand comfortably in the sandstone cellar. The room is about the size of a modern-day bathroom. It is cool inside, of course. It used to be cooler when the old house almost touched the cellar opening and a person could easily walk from the house to the cellar.
“Picked squarely out of the wall are shelves for holding canned goods and a trough—about half the size of a bathtub—used to hold water to cool off milk and butter.
“Outside, the front of the cellar shows the strains of time. The front, once smooth, is now wrinkled like the face of an old man who has worked his life in the sun. Inside, too, a root has found a crevice — widening it and breaking a section open.
“The Wood brothers and several of their friends who grew up with them in the Island area — like William H. Jarvis and Hubert H. Humphrey (‘I had that name before that boy did,’ he says, referring to the former vice president) — like to sit on the porch with the fine view and talk in tandem about the past.
“’Remember what happened during the ’37 flood?’ Hubert says. They all did and laughed. A family from the bottomland had to move out because of high water and moved temporarily into the cellar. One evening with a small fire burning a huge copperhead fell from the root crack, sending them out the cellar door with dispatch.
“Everet recalls Grandmother Wood’s herb beer. It was a non-alcoholic concoction she stirred up in the spring, an elixir for whatever ailed you, made up of hops from vines growing next to the house, yellow root, sassafras and a number of other roots and plants now forgotten, mixed up in a 60-gallon steel kettle, covered with a cloth and placed in the cellar. From there she would dip it out and prescribe it to one of her offspring or offspring’s offspring if she felt like they needed a little rectifying tonic.
“Did it taste good? ‘It didn’t taste bad,’ Everet pursed his lips and said.
“George Wood, originally from England, had come down the Ohio River on a flatboat with his wife. They landed at Yellow Banks (now Owensboro), took a one-horse wagon to Livermore. George was looking for his brother Jim who had settled in the area earlier.
“They walked into a Livermore saloon, Everet remembers his grandmother telling him, and inquired about his brother. ‘There he sits right there,’ the saloon keeper responded. Then there was a ‘I’m-George-and-well-I’m-Jim meeting’ and they ‘threw a few’ getting re-acquainted.
“George later bought the 27-acre tract near Buttonsberry at a courthouse auction. He never farmed. Most of the land is bluff, but it was bluff that had a rich vein of No. 9 coal.
“The elder Wood mined the coal out of the side of the bluff, practically in his own back yard. He had a tipple further down the bluff and wagons from miles around would pull up to get coal.
“Everet said that his grandfather would go to Sacramento once a year, spend a night in the hotel and collect for his coal. He built up an impressive homestead through the years. Along with the big house were two wells, a blacksmith shop, meat house, coal house, poultry house and a barn.
“’He had (a) well-kept orchard on the bluff,’ Everet said. ‘Late in the summer ripe apples and plums would roll down the hill.’
“When he wasn’t picking coal, he carefully picked away at his cellar. His pick marks can still be seen.”
