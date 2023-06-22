In light of the fact that a new cupola was just installed atop the county courthouse on June 10, I brought out and dusted off this article from Nov. 5, 2020, and made a few updates.
The bell in the cupola of the McLean County Courthouse last rang on July 1, 1976, shortly before our country’s bicentennial, as workmen prepared to remove both the bell and the cupola from atop the courthouse. By the end of the next day, the task was completed, and the bell and cupola had been dismantled and brought down.
McLean County’s current courthouse was built in 1908, after the previous courthouse, located on the same site, burned. The previous courthouse also had a cupola. In 1976 Raymond Bennett, of Calhoun, reminisced about the bell that would eventually be placed atop the rebuilt courthouse. Bennett was working at the McLean County Hardware Co., and then-county judge, F.A. Lockery, bought the bell from the hardware store. When it arrived at the Livermore Train Depot, Bennett went to Livermore to haul the bell to Calhoun. He recalled the time frame as being in the late 1910s or early 1920s. The bell weighed 2,250 pounds, and took up one boxcar at the L&N siding in Livermore. Using an old Army truck, he and Bill Short had to build scaffolds and hoist the bell onto the truck.
The bell sat in the hallway under the steps at the side entrance of the courthouse for three or four years, while they tried to find someone who was unafraid to raise the bell. They finally got A.O. “Lon” Oost to handle the task. Mr. Oost built a scaffold and used block and tackle lines and rope to raise the bell. He cut a hole in the ceiling and took the bell up through it. Speaking of Oost, Bennett said, “He just used manpower and horsepower. They didn’t have cranes back then like they used to take the bell down. They didn’t have heavy wagons or big trucks.”
In 1976, when they were working on removing the bell and cupola, many people reminisced about when Judge L.C. “Jack” Moody had the dome taken off the courthouse (the dome had originally sat on the cupola). Judge Moody served as county judge from 1947-1957, and when he was defeated in the 1957 election, some observers said that the loss was due, primarily, to him permitting the dome to be removed from the courthouse.
The Sept. 27, 1956 edition of the NEWS had the following to say about its removal: “McLean County’s courthouse is losing its copper-sheeted dome which has been on it since the courthouse was rebuilt after the fire of 1908. The removal of the dome is part of a repair and re-roofing job being done under contract by James Stratton. While the repair and re-roofing was needed, a great many people are unhappy to see the dome taken off. It will leave the courthouse with a rather bob-tailed look.”
Apparently the locals would have been fine if the dome had been replaced at that time, but that wasn’t the case.
County officials had begun discussing the dismantling of the bell and cupola several weeks prior to their removal, when then-Magistrate Merlin Morehead discovered that a beam in the structure was broken. The framework supporting the bell was reportedly deteriorating, due to leaks and the weight of the bell. Then County Judge Wilbur T. Lee said it was a dangerous situation, and something had to be done. The removal of the bell by crane went much quicker than it had taken to raise it into place.
What would become of the bell? Judge Lee said that would be for the court to decide, but that he would “like to put it out in front of the courthouse on the corner of the lawn.” Apparently the court agreed with him, as in Nov. 1976 the bell was placed on a concrete pad on the front grounds of the courthouse, where it remains today. It was also given a coat of black Rust-oleum paint to help preserve it, and it was reported that a plaque giving a brief history of the bell was to be erected on the lawn. I did not find a plaque when I visited the bell in 2020.
I never did get a chance to see the courthouse with the 1908 cupola on it. I was so excited to find out, two years ago, that this was in the works— to replace the cupola, with the dome, just as it was from 1908 to 1956. It makes such a positive difference in the overall appearance of the building.
A week after I wrote the above article, I spoke with Clay Troutman about the cupola that used to sit atop the courthouse. He was working for the Lannie Bolton Construction Co. when they brought the cupola and bell down in 1976. Clay said the cupola was indeed brought down due to structural damage. They had underestimated the weight of the bell, so had to come with another crane from Owensboro the next day to complete the task. Since that was a Friday, and they couldn’t leave an opening on the courthouse roof, they returned on the Fourth of July weekend to patch up the roof.
Of course that wasn’t the end of the story! Clay Troutman, involved 47 years ago in the removal of the old cupola, is now Magistrate Clay Troutman, and on June 10 he helped to rig the new cupola before it was hoisted into its final position atop the courthouse!
Thanks to Judge-Executive Curtis Dame for working on this for at least two years, and ensuring it looked just like the original 1908 cupola — with the copper dome. And thanks to Campbellsville Industries and Perfection Group for installing it — with the help of McLean County Magistrate Clay Troutman.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
