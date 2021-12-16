From a previous article about the depth of the Green River, the following information from Donnie Whitaker was submitted to me. I reprint it here with his permission.
“I know a little about the depth of the old Green. I have always heard that the Green River is the deepest river on earth according to its width. I didn’t really know the true depths of the river until I was going on weekends to help my friend David Everly raise his trot line. I lived in Owensboro then and I would take (my son) Richard to enjoy the experience. David asked me to help tie the bait lines onto the main line that was stretched across the river. I worked for Theodore Wood; he had the pool room in town (Island), and fished the Green with nets and trot lines. It was a great experience in my life. So I knew how to tie bait line onto main line to where it would not slip down the wet line; it’s a grab line knot, it just gets tighter if you pull on it, but will come untied if you pull on the loose end after you have tied it. We had the trot line at Riney’s Landing, close to where the article said was 55 feet deep.
“There is a bend in the river there and David told me he acquired the old charts from Corps of Engineers that gave the depths of the Green River. The old charts said that at Riney’s Landing the bottom was shaped like a bowl with rock bottom there, and it was 110 feet deep. We had a depth finder and the deepest we could find was 55 feet deep. But that was after they built Paradise Steam Plants in Muhlenberg County, near Drakesboro, Ky. The Corps had to dredge places in the Green and round some of the bends in the river, so barges could haul coal to power plants, and they dumped all of the dredging and dirt from rounding the bends into the bowl at Riney’s Landing. David said the old charts were the most accurate because they dropped a special chain to the bottom that had the measurements on the chain — kinda like a long heavy tape measure. We set our trot line in 15 to 25 feet of water right above the bowl.
“Carol Everly and his granddad caught a big blue catfish that weighed 99 lbs. I saw it at town and told Ray and Gola (Everly); we went out to town to buy some, but they were sold out. Theodore caught several over the years, when I worked for him, that weighed 40 to 60 lbs. We caught one 40 pounds in our large catfish net once and it tore hell out of (the) net—had to raise it and take to Theodore’s to mend the net and gunnels.
“Thanks for reviving old memories, I loved Theodore Wood! Had a great influence on me.”
My thanks to Donnie Whitaker for his memories of fishing on the Green!
Last week, I heard from Dorothy Maxwell about a photo in the book titled “McLean County Pictorial History 1854-1992.” She called the museum and said that her uncle, John Morris, was the only unidentified person in the Poverty Ball Team photo (on page 94). He’s the coach in the photo, back-left, in the overalls. Ms. Maxwell is 91 and remembers her Uncle John always taking groups of kids to see the baseball games when she was young. I’m sure that by doing so, Mr. Morris helped those young kids to have some wonderful memories. Thanks, Ms. Maxwell, for reaching out to us.
Monday’s program on Women’s Suffrage, by Aloma Dew, was very interesting and informative, and all of us at the museum enjoyed it very much. Afterwards we had chicken salad and pimento cheese sandwiches, chips and dessert, and enjoyed visiting with one another. Our next program will be in March, when we will have a WWII veteran speaking. We hope you will be able to attend.
The Treasure House has Christmas wreaths, decorations and gift ideas, etc. for sale, as well as warm clothing. They also have a couple of twin bed frames for sale. Remember their Book Sale goes through the end of December: five hardbound books for $5; five paperback books for $3; and eight children’s books for $1.
Those that shop on Amazon can help support the museum, while not raising the cost of their purchases, by using the following link: https://smile.amazon.com and selecting “McLean County Historical & Genealogical Museum.” Then you shop as normal. This does not raise the price of your purchases but is a way for Amazon to help charities.
The Museum and Treasure House are normally open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays—the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call the museum ahead of time, to ensure we’re open. We are located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033. I wish everyone a safe week!
