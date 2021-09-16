The Vienna and Rumsey-Calhoun ferries are the next ferries to cover, as we head upstream on the Green River. In the court records of Sept. 7, 1801, on the motion of Charles Travis, it was “ordered that a ferry be established on his land at Vienna.”
It was further “ordered that Charles Travis receive for carrying a man and horse over his ferry on Green River, nine pence; for a man or horse only, four pence half penny.”
This was the first ferry across Green River at Vienna (present-day Calhoun).
In “Calhoon” news of May 1896, a bitter legal battle occurred in McLean County court over the “Calhoon and Rumsey ferry:” The owners of the ferry at that time were Maj. Isaac Calhoon and Mrs. Irene Gates, and Messrs. Thomas J. Patterson and V.P. Stateler had made application to the county court to open a new ferry. “A large array of legal talent has been employed on both sides, (and) much money will be spent…before it is finally settled.”
This article also provided some history about the ferry: “The present ferry, it is said by some, was established in 1835 by J.M. Bell, and renewed in 1854 by James Landrum and W.R. Griffith. By others it is claimed that it was established over 100 years ago; but be this as it may, it is a historic old ferry, and the first on Green river, and has passed down through the hands of many Dyers, Bells, Griffiths, Lee, Moores, Hawes and Calhoons. Forty years ago Kit Dickens built and operated the first ferry-boat. Dickens was a well-known local character and many amusing incidents are related of him in connection with his residence at this place.”
“The present ferry privilege has not been renewed since 1854, and it is claimed by Messrs. Patterson & Stateler that the privilege has expired. The general statutes provide for the establishment of a new ferry not nearer than 400 yards of the old one. The present ferry yields a net income of $1,000 per year to its owners, and they will be loath to give up so handsome an investment, and will not do so without a bitter legal struggle.”
Five days after the case began, it came to a close, with “the motion of Stateler and Patterson to establish a new ferry overruled by Judge B.F. Landrum, who heard the motion, and the rights of the old ferry company maintained and continued. The court not only decided the case in favor of the owners of the old ferry, but gave them judgment against the applicants for their costs, which were very heavy. Maj. Calhoon was greatly elated over his victory and gave a royal reception to his friends after it was all over.” Per a Ken Ward article, in 1910 J.S. Willis also attempted to establish a competitive ferry, but he, too, failed.
In July 1926, a report covering 30 days of traffic conveyed over Green River by (the Calhoun-Rumsey) ferry was filed with the McLean County judge in the interest of a survey being made as to the needs of a bridge over Green River. The ferry proceeds from those 30 days amounted to $2,546, and the traffic conveyed over Green River by ferry, during that time, were as follows: pedestrians: 5,000; horses: 89; buggies: 64; wagons: 83; trucks: 471; and automobiles: 4,025.
An article came out in 1927 saying the Toll Bridge Company had bought the Calhoun-Rumsey ferry franchise, however, that was not true. Late in 1928 another article said that the owners had been offered $15,000 in the Toll Bridge Company’s stock or bonds for the ferry, but the ferry owners, the late Dr. John Calhoon (son of Maj. Isaac Calhoon), of Owensboro, and Tilden Ballantine, of Rumsey, had declined the offer.
When the James Bethel Gresham Memorial Bridge opened to traffic in October 1928, ferry owner Tilden Ballantine announced that the cost of taking the ferry would be half that of crossing the bridge. The bridge toll was 50 cents, which is what the ferry had been charging per car; therefore, the ferry toll was dropped to 25 cents.
The theory was that there would be many travelers on the highway who were not in a great hurry, who would use the ferry to save a quarter or a dime or whatever half the amount of the bridge toll might be.
As the Messenger-Inquirer stated, many years later, “either the theory was wrong or a quarter a car wasn’t enough to live on, because a year later, the ferry went out of business.”
However, that conflicts with the fact that in January 1934 Owen Vanover was working on the Calhoun-Rumsey ferry when he was held up and robbed.
Nora Calhoon, Dr. John Calhoon’s widow, had conveyed her interest in the ferry to Tilden Ballantine, who then sold his interest in the ferry, ferry boats, real estate, etc. to the Calhoun-Rumsey Ferry Company in January 1935.
In April 1935, the old Calhoun-Rumsey ferry was commandeered to save marooned livestock during the flood in McLean County that month. In 1938 Onis Greer, owner/operator of the Birk City ferry, purchased the Calhoun ferry boat and motor yacht, and resumed operations of the Green River ferry at Birk City. The ferry there had been closed since the flood of 1937.
Note that the Kit Dickens mentioned in this article is the same person from an earlier article I did on the visit of Charles Dickens to Owensboro.
At that time I was unable to find anything proving that Kit had actually lived in the Vienna/Calhoun area, so I was happy to find an article proving he had resided here.
