This week I continue with an article from the “Memories from Euleen” binder. Per Euleen Rector Rickard, the information for most of this article was taken from a paper given to her in 2001 by Hubert Mattingly, who attended Adams (one-room) School in McLean County, then went on to Sacramento High School, and after graduation from Western State Teachers College (now Western Kentucky University) taught in several one room schools in McLean County.
“The One Room School”
“In the beginning, one-room schoolhouses were built of logs without flooring. The floors were dirt; students sat on split log benches and slates were used for lessons.
“Then came the frame, weather-boarded, shoebox-style house, usually with three windows on each side. Some were built with belfries and some had porches. Most had a low stage with recitation benches on the stage. Early on there was one blackboard; later some had several blackboards so that all students could work at the same time.
“Finally, more modern versions of the weather-boarded schools were built. They had the same number of windows and inside were oil lamps with reflectors between the windows, and most had two cloakrooms. Not much later the square style red tile block or square weather-boarded schoolhouses were built. Usually, they had three windows on the east side and two smaller ones up high on the west side. They had cloakrooms, gas lamps, outdoor toilets, some built by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) in the early 1930s. A few had a well, but mostly water was carried from a nearby neighbor.
“All of the schools were heated with big pot-bellied stoves, usually in the center of the room. The stoves were fired by coal and there was a small outbuilding for the coal, called a ‘coal house.’ Students who sat next to the stove were very warm and others were freezing. From time to time they were allowed to exchange seats. The teacher was the janitor, arriving early to build fires, sweep and oil the floors to keep down the dust that was created from the mud carried in by students. In those days most roads in the country were dirt; so much dust was carried in on the shoes of the students.
“The penny pencil and tablet replaced the slate. For a while pencils were sharpened by the boys with their pocketknives. (In those days every boy carried a pocketknife.) These were great improvements and were fine until the cranking, grinding type sharpener, one of the first modern gadgets brought to the schools, came along. Some parents objected, saying it wasted pencils; they preferred pocketknives for sharpening the pencils. The nickel tablet was so prized that some parents numbered the pages and checked each night to see how many pages had been used. There was no waste of paper.
“There was prayer in the schools and not only prayers, but often roll call was answered with a scripture quotation. Often when a church was near the school the programs of the school were given at the church, and the teachers would take all the pupils to morning service at the local church during fall revival.
“At recesses and lunch times, games of hopscotch, hide and seek, jumping rope, ante-over and sometimes crack-the-whip were played. Crack-the-whip was a very hard game where sometimes the player ‘riding the whip’ was thrown and hurt. Boys played marbles and mumble-the-peg. Little children played ring-around-the-rosy and drop-the-handkerchief.
“Every pupil carried a lunch pail. Most were lidded cans with bails that once held lard or molasses, though some had pails bought at the country stores. Lunch time was biscuit and sausage or biscuit and egg sandwiches, and jelly and biscuit sandwiches and homemade cookies or pie for dessert.
“One of the best rewards was walking to and from school. In the fall there were cool days with colorful trees, intriguing spider webs, wild grapes, hickory nuts and chestnuts to gather along the lanes, and sweet apples tucked in most pockets. Fall turned into wintry days with snow and snowball fights, all for fun. Spring brought the smell of honeysuckle, peach blossoms, birds chirping, the sounds of bobwhites, mockingbirds and doves.
“Physical education was not needed. By the time the boys and girls walked to and from school, played hard at recesses and lunchtime, and did all the chores expected of them at home, they did not need organized exercise.
“Some things that happened on the last day of school were the teachers passing out treats for the pupils, older students being ducked in a pond and children crying.
“The poet wrote, ‘Backward, turn backward, O Time in your flight, Make me a child again just for tonight.’ Today I took a walk down that shady lane and saw the old school and my friends as they were, but only in my mind.”
