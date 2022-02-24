The Ankerman family is still remembered fondly by many residents of McLean County, even though it’s been 55 years since the last member of the family, George W. Ankerman, Jr., passed away.
George’s parents, George, Sr., and Elizabeth Ankerman, lived in Evansville, where George, Sr. was a prosperous sheet metal expert who fashioned tinware and kitchenware for sale up and down the Ohio and Mississippi rivers. It was on just such a trip that George, Jr. was born in Concordia, Mississippi in 1880. By decade’s end, he had been joined by sisters Louise, known as “Lula”, and Anna.
Although the family’s main home was in Evansville, there were nice living quarters on their riverboat named the “Tinshop.” As the name implied, the riverboat also had a tinsmith shop, and the family traveled about with the senior George Ankerman doing tinsmith work for the folks in the various towns where they dropped anchor. Such was the case in 1892, when the family arrived in Calhoun, and ended up staying put.
This interesting bit of news was in the Owensboro Messenger of Oct. 8, 1893: “Miss Maria Johnson, aged about 12 years, accidentally fell into the (Green) river out of a skiff near Mr. Ankerman’s tinshop boat last Friday. Mr. Ankerman’s little daughter, Lula, caught her by the hair as she was going down the third time and saved her life.”
In 1906 George, Sr. bought a lot on the southeast corner of Walnut and Second Street in Calhoun, and the following year a short mention of the Ankerman daughters was in the Calhoon Star the week of April 20, that reported the following: “Misses Lula and Anna Ankerman entertained a large crowd of their friends Monday night at their elegant home on Second Street. Refreshments served were oranges and lemonade.”
Lula and Anna were also involved in helping children perform Christmas programs at local churches through the years, and both sisters were a part of the Calhoun orchestra; Anna playing the violin and Lula the cornet.
George Ankerman, Sr., became Calhoun’s first mayor, and per his obituary he served several terms in office. Through his efforts he procured for the town a water system and other benefits. He was a longtime member of the Vienna Lodge of Masons.
In 1931 when he passed at age 79, he was one of the oldest members of the Kentucky Hardware Association and had been a president of the Kentucky Sheet Metal Workers Association. He worked up until three weeks before his death, when he suffered a fall.
Following her husband’s death Mrs. Elizabeth Ankerman bought a few lots from the present NIMCO parking lot north—where the family business would later be moved. Mrs. Ankerman passed away in 1933. She was a charter member of the Vienna Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star at Calhoun.
In 1939, Lula passed away. She had been in poor health for about two years, sustaining an injury while caring for flood refugees during the 1937 flood. Her obituary stated that she was an outstanding businesswoman, having been an active member of the firm for years. Until her illness she was active in the civic and church affairs of Calhoun. She, too, was a member of the Vienna Chapter of the O.E.S.
This left George, Jr., and Miss Anna, as she was affectionately known. It is not clear when the family riverboat was moved, but one article I read said it was 1936. The family had lived on Second Street, but George, Sr. also had a lot at First and Walnut.
Their business was, for a time, on Walnut, where the family had moved the boat, and was later moved to its location along Highway 81.
I have seen mention of the move taking anywhere from three days on up to a month, but it is not clear exactly how long it took to move the boat/building along Walnut Street to its final location on Highway 81. Howdon Haynes said that his mom and others shopped at Ankerman’s store during the move.
Quoting David Allen Sunn, “I have often heard the story of how they moved the boat from the river to its final resting place. It was moved out Walnut St. to its final location. I was always told that they had many logs that they would place under the building for it to roll on, and to pull it they would dig a hole in the middle of the street in which they would put a large post which had a large rope tied between it and the building. To move the building they would take a horse or mule and start turning the post, thus wrapping the rope around the post, and pulling the building forward until it reached the post at which time they would dig another hole further out the street; and they kept repeating this until they reached the final location. As the building moved forward they would pick up the logs from the rear and move them to the front for them to work their way back under the building. As I remember, no one ever knew how long the move took, as that was always a question I asked. Of course all streets were either dirt or gravel in those days, so digging the holes was no problem.”
I will continue with the Ankerman article next week. The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays—the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call the museum prior to visiting, to ensure we’re open. We are located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033. I wish everyone a great week!
