I have written before about the men’s fraternal society “Woodmen of the World.” Today I write about another organization known as the Improved Order of Red Men or IORM.
The Improved Order of Red Men is a fraternal organization established in Baltimore, Maryland in 1834. Their rituals and regalia are modeled after those assumed by men of the era to be used by Native Americans. The order itself claims direct descent from the Sons of Liberty, a 1765 organization, noting that the Sons participated in the Boston Tea Party dressed as their idea of “Indians”. Thus, they continue to dress as “Indians” and use Native American terminology, despite being a non-Native organization.
The Order grew over the years, and by the mid-1920s there were tribes in 46 states and territories with a membership totaling over one-half million. The organization is said to currently have a membership of about 15,000. Per their website, the IORM is America’s oldest fraternal organization, and their motto is “Freedom, Friendship, Charity.” Their goals are to promote patriotism and the American way of life, to provide social activities for the members, and support various charitable programs.
This news tidbit was in the Owensboro Messenger of March 5, 1910, which first made me aware of the society: “The Red Men Lodge has been reorganized in Calhoun and they refurnished their club room and are preparing to do good work.” Little else was found in newspapers, except for mentioning the Owensboro Totewa tribe, and some functions they held. My research found that McLean County had four tribes:
The Spotted Elk tribe, #169, was in Island, and was instituted in 1907 by Ben C. Nunn and organized by A.W. Oates, with 43 charter members. The First Prophet was George W. Rone. George Rone was also on the Roster of the Members of the Great Council of Kentucky listing for 1895-1908, with a date of admission of 1907. He belonged to the Spotted Elk tribe of Island.
The Itasca tribe, #226, was in Rumsey. The significance of the word Itasca was “the source” or “at the female breast.” They were instituted in 1908 by Willie Vernon, and organized by George W. Rone, with 28 charter members. The First Prophet was C.E. Bandy.
The Walla Walla tribe, #202, was in Calhoun, and was instituted in 1908, and organized by George W. Rone, with 20 charter members. The First Prophet was E.R. Glenn. Their charter was revoked the following year, but as the Owensboro Messenger said, they were reorganized in early 1910.
The Patoka tribe, #264, was in Beech Grove. The significance of the tribe name was “the names by which the ‘Ponka’ Indians designated themselves.” The tribe was instituted by S.T. Sutton, although the year is not clear; it would seem to have been about 1909. The tribe was organized by David Moskovitz, with 15 charter members. The First Prophet was E.T. Mitchell.
Just as the Woodmen of the World had a ribbon badge they would wear, the IORM had similar ribbon badges, bearing the name, number, city and state of their tribe. The National Museum & Library of the IORM Fraternal Organization is located in Waco, Texas.
If anyone has information about the local tribes, a ribbon badge, the Indian uniform/regalia they wore or any other memorabilia, I’d be interested in hearing from you. Also, if anyone has a photo of the old Calhoun store, Ankerman’s, please bring us a copy, or bring it in and we’ll make a copy.
Thanks so much to those that donated to support the museum on Giving Tuesday! It is such a blessing, and all of us volunteers so appreciate it! It’s about time for me to send out dues letters for 2022. If anyone would like to become a member of the museum, it is only $20 per person, per year, and $50 per business. The dues money goes to help pay the utilities, insurance, and repairs. I email our weekly article to all members with email addresses, and we are starting back with our quarterly programs, where we have speakers come in and talk on different subjects. We had to postpone several programs due to COVID. For any questions at all, please give us a call at 270-499-5033.
Our next quarterly program will be held this coming Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the museum. Aloma Dew will be our speaker, and her topic will be “Women’s Suffrage.” Everyone is invited to attend. It is requested that you wear a mask during the presentation, but is not required that you do so.
The Treasure House has Christmas decorations and gift ideas, etc. for sale, as well as warm clothing. Remember their Book Sale goes through the end of December: five hardbound books for $5; 5 paperback books for $3; and eight children’s books for $1! All of the Christmas items they have are out on display, so come and do some shopping!
Those that shop on Amazon can help support the museum, while not raising the cost of their purchases at all, by using the following link: https://smile.amazon.com and then selecting “McLean County Historical & Genealogical Museum.” Then you shop as normal. Again, this does not raise the price of your purchases, but it’s a way for Amazon to help charities. A donation of .5% will be sent to the museum on all qualified purchases. The Museum and Treasure House are normally open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays—the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call the museum ahead of time, to ensure we’re open. We are located at 540 Main St., Calhoun. I wish everyone a great week!
