The article last week was about a group of businessmen from Owensboro — part of a Friendship Tour — who were to make planned stops at different towns in the region, and one stop on their trip was to be Calhoun. The scheduled date was Oct. 18, 1923.
From a staff correspondent with the Friendship Tour, on Oct. 18, 1923:
“And now we are in Calhoun. We arrived a little late, and the reception was delayed till afternoon, for it was then the lunch hour. The delay, however, did not dampen the enthusiasm of the citizens or of the visitors.
“When the band began its concert before the courthouse, the place designated by Mayor Holder as that for official welcome, the street was well filled in spite of threatening weather. The welcome was that of the friendliest of neighbors.
“The welcome address was delivered by Commonwealth’s Attorney Glover Cary. Mr. Cary turned the city over to the Owensboroans. He spoke feelingly of the spirit of cooperation that does and should always prevail between peoples as closely united by ties of friendship and blood as are those of Calhoun and Owensboro, and said that he almost felt as much at home in Owensboro as in Calhoun.
“Following the reception and concert at the courthouse, the Owensboroans took the band out to the new high school, one of the show spots of the Green River district. The visitors were shown through the new edifice and are high in their praise of it.”
In Calhoun news on Oct. 19, 1923, there was a little more information about that day:
“In spite of the clouds threatening a heavy rain at every moment, a large crowd of Calhoun citizens gathered in front of the courthouse Thursday to welcome the gentlemen of the ‘Friendship Tour’ from Owensboro. The audience was very much pleased with sweet strains of music from the Municipal band. Hon. Glover H. Cary made the opening speech, and the response was given by Mr. Siler in a very pleasing manner. After a talk by E.W. Smith, the crowd went out to see the new school building, where a happy bunch of pupils were waiting for their arrival. Music was rendered at the school, which was very much appreciated.”
In a “special” article printed on Oct. 21, 1923, the following good news was reported:
“One of the noblest things done by the gentlemen on the ‘Friendship Tour’ from Owensboro was at the new school building in Calhoun on their stop here, Thursday. After the program had been completed at the courthouse, the gentlemen were escorted to the school building by County Supt. J.W. Dillehay. Prof. Stark and the remainder of the faculty assembled all the children in chapel hall to hear the music, which was furnished by the Municipal band. The address of welcome was given in a very pleasing manner by Mr. Dillehay and the response followed by E.W. Smith of Owensboro. In Mr. Smith’s talk, he praised the new building highly and mentioned that the gymnasium floor was yet unfinished. Mr. Smith, realizing the necessity of a good gymnasium hall, offered to take up collection, starting the donation himself, with a nice sum. This started things, and then the hat was passed by Mr. Samuels of the Samuels-Bittel Music Company, and in a short time a purse of $125 was made up and turned over to the school to be used in finishing the floor in the gym hall. The donations amounted from $1 to $5 and were given by the Owensboro gentlemen, except several contributions from local men. This was indeed a surprise to the faculty and scholars and all others, but was a gift very much appreciated.
“With this money, the gymnasium floor will soon be finished. The boys at the school have been working on the floor, using their own teams and gravel, and a concrete floor has been put in. On top of this a maple floor will be placed, which will make the floor an ideal one for athletic games. Last year the boys and girls played basketball and other games on a small court, and won many victories and also won the pennant in the district series. This playing with enthusiasm is due to their coach, Louis Key Turner, who encouraged the boys even though they were greatly handicapped in not having a sufficient place to practice.”
“Through the efforts of Mr. Turner and the determination of the boys, Calhoun has a fine bunch of athletes in Calhoun High School who have already been victorious in several baseball games this season. Their work on the gymnasium floor was very much praised by the Owensboro visitors, and all Calhoun appreciates the donation given by the gentlemen of the ‘Friendship Tour.’ ”
It’s amazing what they were able to do 100 years ago. The high school boys were working on the flooring for the gym, and however far along they were with the floor, the $125 donation that was collected could complete the job. Sadly, neither of those two things could happen today, but the blessings were that, 1) in 1923 the boys were eager to do it, because they wanted to play ball, and, 2) that just by passing a hat, enough money was raised to get the job done!
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come in for a free tour, do some family research or just shop at the Treasure House. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun — right beside the Treasure House — and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.