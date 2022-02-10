Donnie Whitaker had this to say after reading the information Phil Kirtley furnished about the Point Pleasant Ferry from last week’s article: “Back in the day we practically lived at the river in the summer. Phil let us jump off the ferry into the old Green.They had a swing in a big sycamore tree on the Ohio County side. I stayed all night with the Kirtley boys a couple of times. Man the memories of that place. Jerry Taylor, Bruce Markwell, myself and a couple of others bought an old car for 35 bucks just to ride to the ferry in. We just left it parked at Island and we would jump in, and if it would start we were off to the Point—that’s what we called it. Jerry would turn on the heater when we would get to the river; hell, it would be 90 degrees out, and the first one who got out because of the intense heat had to swim the river, grab the swing that hung out over the river and bring it to the bank for the rest of us. I can remember sitting there with the sweat beading up on my arms and legs. Never was the first to open the door. I was about 14 or 15 years old then; Jerry was the only one with a driver’s license. What fun we had in those days. The games we played. Thanks for the memories.”
And thank you, Donnie, for the memories; sounds like some wonderful times.
This week I’m looking for information about George Ankerman, Jr. I have read some articles about him, and have seen a picture of the front of his store that was near the current NIMCO on Kentucky Highway 81. Does anyone have a photo of the boat, itself —the one his family lived on, which later became the store? If so, please give us a call at the museum: 270-499-5033.
In searching newspapers I came across some interesting tidbits, which I’m including here. All were originally printed in the Calhoun Star newspaper.
From Feb. 14, 1909: “Calhoun is in darkness, as the gasoline street lights have been abandoned.”
From March 21, 1909: “Calhoun Has the “Big Head: Mr. Kern arrived from Owensboro Wednesday morning and says the ground will be broken on river front this week, preparatory to begin work on the Calhoun electric light plant. The structure will be built of brick, two stories high, with all the modern improved machinery. Don’t blame Calhoun for having the big head — we just can’t help it.” “In the Venice of McLean: Seventy-four dinky boats were landed at the Rumsey post office last Saturday afternoon by the people of the town and country who came after their mail.”
From June 26, 1909: “The workmen are making good headway putting on the tile and steel roofing on the new courthouse.” “Like the Electric Lights: The Calhoun electric lights are giving general satisfaction to our people, and if those who haven’t had their homes wired only knew the great convenience and saving of expense and trouble ‘messing’ with coal oil lamps, they would lose no time in doing so.” “Teacher of the Old School: Prof. Waller, an old pioneer school teacher of McLean County, has been spending a week in Calhoun and hunting up his old pupils who went to school to him in 1850. He found a few and with the number were Messrs. Bob Glover and Phil Atchison. The professor is seventy-nine years old.”
The Treasure House will be packing up the warm clothing within about a month, so come out and shop, and get what you need before that happens. They continue to get donations of items all the time, so be sure to drop in and see what’s new before it sells.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays—the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call the museum prior to visiting, to ensure we’re open. During inclement weather, if the schools are closed, we are closed, as well. Our number is 270-499-5033, and we are located at 540 Main St., Calhoun.
I wish everyone a safe week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.